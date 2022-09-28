Accurate Group Announces Expansion of Real Estate Appraiser Panel in Response to Growing Demand from Lenders and Servicers

Market leader in appraisal management technology to grow both in-house panel and independent appraiser network nationwide

CLEVELAND–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Accurate Group, a leading provider of technology-driven real estate appraisal, title data, analytics and e-closing solutions, today announced plans to expand its nationwide appraiser network in response to growing demand for real estate appraisals. Accurate Group already has one of the largest appraiser panels in the U.S. and now plans to double both its in-house appraiser panel and its outsourced network of independent appraisers. By proactively expanding its appraiser network, Accurate Group hopes to mitigate the risk of an industry appraiser shortage and ensure lenders and servicers continue to receive high service levels and the fastest possible appraisal turnaround times.

This expansion provides appraisers with the opportunity to leverage leading-edge technology to streamline appraisal development, reduce revisions, improve efficiency, lower overhead costs and support business growth. Accurate Group’s expansion opens up new business opportunities for appraisers looking to grow their business, receive a more consistent volume of appraisal orders and gain access to leading-edge appraisal management and compliance technology. Appraisers who join the in-house panel or partner with Accurate Group will become part of an elite force of the nation’s top real estate appraisers and gain access to new business from banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders and servicers.

By working with Accurate Group, real estate appraisers will experience:

Access to a state-of-the-art, cloud -based appraisal management platform that uses smart assignment logic to enable appraisers to select the orders that are best for them – factoring in the scope of work, a reasonable fee for the assignment and the distance to the subject property to help appraisers maximize their income on every appraisal.

-based appraisal management platform that uses smart assignment logic to enable appraisers to select the orders that are best for them – factoring in the scope of work, a reasonable fee for the assignment and the distance to the subject property to help appraisers maximize their income on every appraisal. A streamlined onboarding process that bypasses lengthy application forms and requires no upfront costs.

Fast, timely and reasonable payments for completed appraisals.

The ability to minimize errors and revisions using Accurate Group’s next generation appraisal management platform, which provides automated appraisal checks against the latest regulatory requirements.

Access to Accurate Group’s innovative desktop and hybrid appraisal technology product, ValueNet™, which allows appraisers to complete home equity appraisals from their home or office and benefit from the latest innovations in appraisal modernization technology.

Access to Accurate Group’s in-house team of licensed appraisers for support and collaboration .

“Our goal is to provide the best full-service appraisal management offering to banks, credit unions and other mortgage lenders. This means delivering the highest quality of service and the most accurate, compliant appraisals,” stated Steve Baczkowski, COO for Accurate Group. “Appraisers are critical to our business, and we are continually making investments in technology and programs to streamline appraisal processes and facilitate collaborative relationships between lenders and appraisers. Joining the Accurate Group team gives appraisers the opportunity to be an active and integral part of the industry’s shift to appraisal modernization.”

Real estate appraisers interested in joining the appraisal network are encouraged to email Accurate Group at appraiserservices@accurategroup.com or call 877-587-6361 for more information.

About Accurate Group

Accurate Group is a real estate technology and services leader delivering technology-driven property appraisal, title data, analytics and digital closing solutions to banks, credit unions, servicers, non-banks and capital market firms. By combining modern process automation, accurate data and innovative SaaS and mobile technologies, Accurate Group provides its clients with the best combination of speed, quality, regulatory compliance and price. With Accurate Group, the real estate finance community and consumers benefit from market-leading solutions that enable modern digital frameworks, improve accuracy, lower costs and improve compliance across all types of real estate loans, mortgage-related assets and real estate portfolios. Visit www.accurategroup.com.

Accurate Group



Correne Jackman



Phone: 216.672.3620



Email: cjackman@accurategroup.com