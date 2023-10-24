Accomplished Marketing Leader Niki Hall Joins Five9 as Chief Marketing Officer

Hall will lead the company’s global marketing strategy, focusing on driving business growth through product differentiation, market visibility and innovative customer activation

SAN RAMON, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Five9, (NASDAQ: FIVN) provider of the Intelligent CX Platform, announced today the appointment of Niki Hall, an industry leader with more than 20 years of experience in technology marketing, as chief marketing officer (CMO). Reporting directly to CEO Mike Burkland, Hall’s focus will be on all areas of B2B marketing, including demand generation, partner marketing, product marketing, field enablement, branding, corporate communications, analyst relations, channel marketing, marketing analytics, and events. She rejoins the company after serving as VP of Marketing for nearly two years starting in 2017.

“Niki joins Five9 at an exciting time in our journey as we continue to expand globally,” said Mike Burkland, CEO, Five9. “I’m thrilled to have Niki return to the Five9 team given her impressive background in delivering global growth and operational efficiencies for some of tech’s largest and fastest-growing companies, her deep domain experience in CX and CCaaS as well as her proven track record here at Five9. Her leadership will help fuel our trajectory as we continue to extend our leadership in CCaaS and CX. We are excited to welcome Niki to Five9 and our leadership team.”

Previously Hall was CMO of digital experience analytics company Contentsquare, where she was responsible for building the brand, raising awareness, and cementing Contentsquare as a major player in the global CX market. During her time with the company, she successfully led Contentsquare’s efforts in the digital experience analytics (DXA) category creation through a robust analyst relationship program and led a high-performing, scalable marketing team that fueled global demand for Contentsquare technology. Niki also led the rebrand of Contentsquare as its introduction to the North American market. As a three-time Stevie winner for Women in Business, Niki was also recently recognized on INSIDER’s list of 19 execs shaping the future of marketing technology. Prior to Contentsquare, Niki was CMO at Selligent Marketing Cloud and held marketing leadership roles at Poly and Cisco.

“Niki is a proven marketing leader in the CX industry, and she will play a pivotal role in helping Five9 expand its leadership in this space,” said Zeus Kerravala, founder, and principal Analyst of ZK Research. “Having worked with Niki for the last 20 years or so, I am confident that her experience at various companies that span the broader CX landscape will bring a fresh perspective to energize the Five9 brand.”

“As CX has become more and more strategic for large enterprise brands and more of these brands realize they need to shift to the cloud to deliver exceptional customer experience as well as take advantage of new technologies like AI, Five9 has a tremendous market opportunity ahead,” said Niki Hall. “Five9 has a unique opportunity to promote its best-in-class product portfolio to meet the evolving needs of customers today and in the future. I am thrilled to rejoin Five9 at an incredibly exciting time in the CX and contact center industry and to join an already stellar team to reach new heights.”

About Five9:

The Five9 Intelligent CX Platform provides a comprehensive suite of solutions to engage with customers across their channel of choice, empower managers with insights and intelligence into contact center performance, and elevate your business to deliver better business outcomes and Bring Joy to CX™. Our cloud-native, scalable, and secure platform includes contact center; omnichannel engagement; Workforce Engagement Management; extensibility through more than 1,400 partners; and innovative, practical AI, automation, and journey analytics that are embedded as part of the platform. Five9 brings the power of people, technology, and partners to more than 2,500 organizations worldwide.

For more information, visit www.five9.com.

Engage with us @Five9, LinkedIn, Facebook, Blog

Contacts

Suzie Linville



Senior Corporate Communications Manager, Five9



Suzie.Linville@five9.com