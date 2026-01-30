ACCO Brands Announces the Closing of the EPOS Acquisition

LAKE ZURICH, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE: ACCO), a global leader in branded office and learning products and technology accessories, today announced it has successfully completed its previously announced acquisition of EPOS. EPOS provides a comprehensive range of premium enterprise wired and wireless headsets and other audio solutions.

Details of the transaction can be found at www.accobrands.com. Please refer to the press release announcing the acquisition for additional information, including forward-looking statements made in anticipation of the acquisition and factors that may cause those statements to differ from actual results, which can be found at the following link: press release.

