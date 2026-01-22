Access Advance Closes 2025 with Record Quarter: Eight Major Licensees, 100% Renewal Rate, Litigations Resolved

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Access Advance LLC today announced the conclusion of an exceptional fourth quarter, with growth in all three main patent pools highlighted by the addition of eight major Licensees, a 100% renewal rate among HEVC Advance Licensees in good standing, and the resolution of multiple Licensor enforcement actions through pool licenses.

The HEVC Advance Patent Pool welcomed 29 new Licensees, an 8% increase in total Licensees in just three months. The VVC Advance Patent Pool grew 40% with the signing of eight new Licensees, while the Advance VDP Pool added both a new Licensor and the first U.S.-based Licensee. Among the new Licensees joining Access Advance's programs were Hisense, Mercedes-Benz AG, Roku, Skyworth, Transsion, and Xiaomi in HEVC Advance; OPPO, vivo and Xiaomi in VVC Advance, and Roku in the VDP Pool.

The quarter also saw the resolution of multiple Licensor-initiated litigations through licensing, with Hisense, Roku, and Transsion joining the HEVC Advance Patent Pool. Roku also became the first US-based Licensee in the Video Distribution Patent Pool.

Additionally, 100% of compliant HEVC Advance Licensees whose agreements included termination options at the end of 2025 elected to continue their participation in the pool through 2030. Among the 120+ Licensees were DJI, Google, GoPro, Honeywell, Huawei, LG, OPPO, Panasonic, Samsung, Sony, and Vantiva. These commitments from industry leaders confirm the value that Licensees place on the program's comprehensive patent coverage and efficient licensing structure.

"This was an exceptional quarter by any measure," said Peter Moller, CEO of Access Advance. "We welcomed leading brands across smartphones, televisions, streaming, and automotive markets. We saw litigations convert to licenses. And every compliant Licensee with an option to terminate their agreement chose to renew. These results don't happen by accident. When existing Licensees unanimously choose to stay and new ones join at this pace, it tells you the programs are working."

"We enter 2026 with significant momentum," Moller added. "Our acquisition of the administrator of Via LA’s HEVC/VVC patent pool, now renamed VCL Advance, further strengthens our position as the leader in video codec licensing. Combined with Q4's results, Access Advance now offers the most comprehensive licensing coverage in the industry. We look forward to building on this foundation in the year ahead."

About Access Advance:

Access Advance LLC is an independent licensing administrator company formed to lead the development, administration, and management of patent pools for licensing essential patents of the most important video codec technologies. Access Advance provides a transparent and efficient licensing mechanism for both patent owners and patent implementers.

Access Advance manages and administers the HEVC Advance Patent Pool for licensing over 29,000 patents essential to HEVC/H.265 technology and the VVC Advance Patent Pool for licensing over 4,500 patents essential to VVC/H.266 technology. The company's Multi-Codec Bridging Agreement provides eligible licensees with a single discounted royalty rate structure for licensees participating in both the HEVC Advance and VVC Advance pools. In addition, Access Advance offers the Video Distribution Patent Pool, a comprehensive licensing solution for video streaming services covering HEVC, VVC, VP9, and AV1 codecs. Access Advance has also acquired the administrator of Via LA’s HEVC/VVC patent pool, now named the VCL Advance (Video Codec Licensing) program. For more information, please visit: www.accessadvance.com.

