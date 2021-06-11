Accenture Receives Three ‘Partner of the Year’ Awards From Adobe

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has been recognized with three Adobe Partner of the Year Awards for 2021, in honor of its contributions to Adobe’s business and its significant impact on customer success.

Accenture received the following awards:

2021 Digital Experience Solution Partner of the Year (Americas): This award recognizes Accenture Interactive’s strong results, which include achieving several hundred technical certifications. Additionally, Accenture Interactive further developed its robust customer experience pipeline in collaboration with the Adobe Customer Solutions delivery teams.

“Accenture delivers the best experiences for customers across the globe, who understand that people are buying and selling in totally new and evolving ways,” said Jim LaLonde, lead, Accenture Adobe Business Group. “The seismic changes of the past year have accelerated the urgency to reimagine what these novel approaches can achieve, and these awards reflect the continued dedication of our people to achieve results for our clients today, while anticipating the future.”

“Accenture has repeatedly demonstrated an outstanding level of innovation in delivering Adobe-based solutions that enhance our joint customers’ experiences,” said Kevin Harris, Accenture global alliance leader, Adobe. “We congratulate Accenture on receiving these awards and anticipate many future successes stemming from our work together.”

Historically unveiled at Adobe Summit and Workfront Leap, Adobe’s partner awards were shared virtually as part of the Adobe Summit online experience.

Accenture has been an Adobe partner since 2002 and has more than 3,500 Adobe experts around the globe leveraging Adobe Experience Cloud applications to solve business challenges for clients. For more information on Accenture and Adobe, visit https://www.accenture.com/us-en/services/alliances/adobe.

