Accenture Named a Leader in Sustainability Enablement Technology Services by Everest Group

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has been recognized as a Leader in the inaugural “Sustainability Enablement Technology Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022” report, by industry analyst firm Everest Group.

Accenture is an overall leader and ranked highest in the Vision & Capability dimension within the assessment that detailed profiles of 14 service providers and the integrated capabilities that they offer in the sustainability services ecosystem.

The report highlights Accenture’s comprehensive Sustainability Services offering, including capabilities for net zero transitions, sustainable value chain, sustainable technology, environmental, social and governance (ESG) measurement, analytics and performance, sustainable leadership and organization, and sustainable customer experience and brand. From strategy to execution, Accenture delivers business transformation at scale to help clients achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and tackle climate change.

Peter Lacy, Accenture’s Global Sustainability Services Lead & Chief Responsibility Officer, said: “We’re making sustainability a force for change with our promise to embed it into everything we do and with everyone we work with to create business value and sustainable impact. This recognition is testament to our understanding of the pivotal role technology plays in sustainability and to our commitment to help clients address critical ESG issues through the power of technology and human ingenuity — from transitioning to a net zero and circular economy to human rights and inclusion and diversity. And we lead by example, applying these capabilities to our own organization to meet our own sustainability goals while delivering 360° value to all our stakeholders.”

Accenture’s strong partnership ecosystem and acquisition strategy are underscored in Everest Group’s report, noting that recent sustainability focused acquisitions, such as akzente, Avieco and Greenfish are helping enable Accenture to expand capabilities across geographies, industries and the sustainability value chain. Everest Group also emphasizes Accenture’s deep talent pool of sustainability specialists and highlights the company’s focus on deploying artificial intelligence for ESG analytics.

According to Everest Group, sustainability enablement technology services that improve the environmental footprint, help enhance the lives of stakeholders, and can help enable a business case for sustainability focus on designing and building revenue generating products are becoming a global phenomenon and enterprises are showing a strong willingness to work with sustainability-oriented partners that can help assist direct tangible outcomes, which can help them achieve their sustainability goals. The report notes that currently, the focus is more tilted more towards the planet aspect of sustainability, but the pandemic has thrown light on the need for social responsibilities toward business stakeholders and communities.

Rita Soni, Principal Analyst, Sustainability Technology and Services, Everest Group, said: “The demand for sustainability services is increasing, and so is enterprises’ wish to leverage end-to-end strategic partners that can provide seamless sustainability-led journeys. Accenture is a clear leader in our assessment, with its defined Sustainability Services practice, demonstrable client impact across people- and planet-led engagements, and evolving ecosystem focused on co-innovation with leading partners.”

Sanjay Podder, Technology Sustainability Innovation lead at Accenture, added: “Technology is one of the greatest enablers of sustainability, helping to accelerate net zero transitions and build more sustainable value chains. Many companies are using technology to power sustainability but still struggle to scale their efforts. This recognition highlights our vast capabilities for helping clients deliver on the promise of technology to drive sustainability across the organization, operations and ecosystem while making technology itself more sustainable.”

About Accenture

Accenture is a global professional services company with leading capabilities in digital, cloud and security. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries, we offer Strategy and Consulting, Technology and Operations services and Accenture Song — all powered by the world’s largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers. Our 710,000 people deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity every day, serving clients in more than 120 countries. We embrace the power of change to create value and shared success for our clients, people, shareholders, partners and communities. Visit us at accenture.com.

Copyright © 2022 Accenture. All rights reserved. Accenture and its logo are trademarks of Accenture.

Contacts

Alexander Aizenberg



Accenture



+1 917 452 9878



alexander.aizenberg@accenture.com