Accenture Named a Leader in Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Digital Technology and Business Consulting Services

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has been recognized as a Leader in the inaugural Gartner, Inc. “Magic Quadrant for Digital Technology and Business Consulting Services” report. This recognition is particularly significant as Accenture believes the report’s scope aligns closely with its end-to-end capabilities and pioneering Reinvention Services growth model.

Accenture highlighted its deep expertise, ability to execute, and comprehensive vision in helping clients navigate complex digital transformations in its submission. Accenture’s distinct approach—uniting strategy, consulting, technology, operations, Song and Industry X services into a single, integrated Reinvention Services unit—is designed to deliver transformation at scale.

Accenture’s digital technology and business consulting work spans all industries, reinventing core and functional value chains through our consulting capabilities in business strategy, data and AI, talent, process, and experience. Much of this work is sponsored by top CXOs seeking to transform their organizations and become reinventors.

Accenture also possesses robust capabilities in Digital Technology and Cloud Enablement Consulting, powered by strategic investments in data and artificial intelligence (AI). Our significant commitment to Generative AI (Gen AI) and the development of proprietary AI-native assets, such as GrowthOS for accelerating revenue-generating opportunities and Spend Analyzer for productivity improvements, further showcase our leading-edge innovation and technology adoption.

“Today, our clients need even more from us. In every boardroom and every industry, they are not just facing a single challenge, they are facing everything at once—unprecedented pace of technological change, economic volatility, geopolitical complexity, and radical shifts in customer behavior. Companies today require a strategic partner capable of orchestrating complex transformations from vision to value,” said Manish Sharma, Chief Strategy and Services Officer at Accenture. “Our Reinvention Services, powered by unique capabilities in advanced AI, deep industry consulting expertise and leading ecosystem partnerships, empower our clients to solve their most pressing strategic challenges and innovate at speed. We believe this Gartner recognition underscores our commitment to delivering differentiated strategy and consulting services that create lasting, measurable impact.”

“This position as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Technology and Business Consulting Services is a pivotal moment to us, in our view affirming the strategic imperative for integrated consulting that drives enterprise-wide reinvention,” said Muqsit Ashraf, Group Chief Executive-Strategy at Accenture. "We feel it reflects Accenture's unified, client-first approach led by the combined strength of our deep industry and functional experience and world-class AI-enabled assets and platforms. Add to this the leading services we deliver alongside a robust ecosystem of technology partners and Accenture is well positioned to help clients not just adapt but redefine their futures and unlock unprecedented value through continuous innovation."

Click here to access the Gartner Magic Quadrant report.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. Gartner and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Technology and Business Consulting Services by: Sundar Viswanathan, Tom Sieber, Mark Whitehouse, Tsuyoshi Ebina, Luis Pinto, Matthew Brown, Alan Stanley, January 12, 2026

About Accenture

Accenture is a leading solutions and services company that helps the world’s leading enterprises reinvent by building their digital core and unleashing the power of AI to create value at speed across the enterprise, bringing together the talent of our approximately 784,000 people, our proprietary assets and platforms, and deep ecosystem relationships. Our strategy is to be the reinvention partner of choice for our clients and to be the most client-focused, AI-enabled, great place to work in the world. Through our Reinvention Services we bring together our capabilities across strategy, consulting, technology, operations, Song and Industry X with our deep industry expertise to create and deliver solutions and services for our clients. Our purpose is to deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity, and we measure our success by the 360° value we create for all our stakeholders. Visit us at accenture.com.

Copyright © 2025 Accenture. All rights reserved. Accenture and its logo are registered trademarks of Accenture.

Peter Y Soh

Accenture

+1 703 947 2571

peter.y.soh@accenture.com