ACCELQ to Unveil ACCELQ Live: A Revolutionary Approach to Quality Engineering for Cloud & Enterprise Apps

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ACCELQ, the leading AI-powered continuous test automation platform, today announced the introduction of ACCELQ Live, a revolutionary approach to digital assurance for cloud and enterprise apps.

According to Gartner, businesses’ use of low-code and no-code technologies will nearly triple by 2025.1 Testing those applications poses unprecedented challenges compared to traditional custom-built apps, and multiple vendor releases and complex technology stacks often prove too much to handle for traditional test automation. ACCELQ Live is built to support this fast-paced development cycle.

“Cloud-based low-code no-code apps like Salesforce, MS Dynamics, Workday, Oracle, etc., have quickly become an industry standard. But test automation of these apps remains a high-code, high-maintenance activity. The technical complexity of these environments — coupled with multiple, interlaced vendor releases — makes traditional automation impossible to sustain,” said Mahendra Alladi, ACCELQ’s founder and CEO. “ACCELQ Live is a game-changer, making it simple for business users to build and run complex automation tasks in multi-cloud environments. With an innovative next-gen platform backing ACCELQ Live, we have democratized testing of cloud and enterprise apps.”

“ACCELQ Live represents a significant leap forward for no-code test automation, speeding digital assurance by as much as 10x,” said Guljeet Nagpaul, Chief of Product & Strategy for ACCELQ. “A live cloud link automatically updates automation assets and ensures every software release is always ready for deployment. We bring together an enterprise and cloud app ecosystem of software and service vendors on a marketplace powered by the ACCELQ Live platform.”

ACCELQ Live makes test automation accessible to business users through:

Deep vendor and release alignments : Live release alignment with Cloud and Enterprise Apps with built-in support for vendor technology.

: Live release alignment with Cloud and Enterprise Apps with built-in support for vendor technology. Pre-built portable test assets: Codeless automation assets modeled on business processes available via a live link to the cloud.

Codeless automation assets modeled on business processes available via a live link to the cloud. Multi-cloud integrated end-to-end validation: Instant release alignment of live codeless automation assets in a multi-cloud environment.

Instant release alignment of live codeless automation assets in a multi-cloud environment. Marketplace aggregator for industry’s best solutions: Creating a marketplace model where software vendors and service providers can build and deploy live packages.

ACCELQ to Host Digital Assurance in the world of Cloud Apps on April 7

Attendees can get a first look at ACCELQ Live during the season premiere of the company’s webinar series, Digital Assurance in the World of Cloud Apps, which debuts April 7, featuring Salesforce Test Automation in this series opener.

The webinar will be hosted by automation testing evangelist Joe Colantonio, with featured guests Julian Joseph (Salesforce Quality Architect at AgentSync and a former Senior Member of Technical Staff at Salesforce) and Regina Garcia (Salesforce Quality Assurance Engineer at AgentSync). Also joining will be Guljeet Nagpaul, ACCELQ’s chief of product and strategy, and Michelle Divoky, Technology PMO at Frontier Communications.

About ACCELQ

ACCELQ offers AI-powered codeless test automation and management built on a cloud-native platform. ACCELQ provides a unified platform for web, mobile, API, database, and packaged apps. Automation-first, codeless capabilities make it easy to use for testing teams without deep programming expertise. ACCELQ allows businesses to achieve 3x productivity and over 70% savings with its industry-first autonomics-based automation platform. ACCELQ was named a leader in The Forrester WaveTM: Continuous Test Automation Suites, Q2 2020 report. To learn more, visit accelq.com.

