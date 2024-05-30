ACCELQ Expands Into the South African Sub-Continent With Key Customer Wins and Strong Channel Partners.

ACCELQ is an established leader with its flagship Codeless-AI Test Automation & Management platform enabling Fortune 500 companies globally with Continuous Testing





JOHANNESBURG–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ACCELQ–ACCELQ is steadily expanding into Republic of South Africa, gearing up to embrace all growth opportunities in the offing. With this move, ACCELQ strives to reinforce its position as a market leader in the realm of software test automation after North America, Europe and APAC regions.

ACCELQ is thrilled to add ABSA (Amalgamated Banks of South Africa) to its family of enterprise clientele for implementation of customized test automation solution for the enterprise application stack, including Salesforce. This is closely followed by ties-up with more noteworthy names in the market, such as Vitality Group (Health Care), Vumatel (Telecommunications), TallOrder (Cloud-based Point of Sale application), and Dark Fibre (Telecommunications).

ACCELQ platform has maintained its cutting-edge technology with continuous innovation to ensure it remains agile to suit the various unique business demands and market dynamics. To reinforce its presence in the booming African digital economy, ACCELQ marks its participation in the renowned Salesforce World Tour Essentials Johannesburg event scheduled to be held in Kyalami Convention Centre on the 6th of June 2024. As a strategic ISV partner of Salesforce, and as an important part of the larger enterprise test automation offering, ACCELQ will be presenting its release-aligned test automation for Web, API, Mobile and Desktop specially aligned for Salesforce.

“Salesforce and ACCELQ have had a delightful partnership for a few years. Their AI-powered No Code platform is cloud-based, quick to set up, scalable, and drives quality Salesforce releases. With World Tour Essentials Johannesburg around the corner, the participation of ACCELQ certainly looks promising for our customers and trailblazer community,” said José Pereira Rodrigues, Alliances & Channels Regional Director for Africa at Salesforce.

Zayd Mahomed, CTO of Vitality Health Care, quotes, “ACCELQ is extremely customer-focused and has been responsive to all our needs. They are great people, and it has been an absolute pleasure to work with them. The product is easy to use, and we have seen some early success in accelerating test automation. There is a good roadmap with some exciting new capabilities on the horizon.”

Shriram Krishnan, Head of South Africa, ME, APAC at ACCELQ, optimistically adds: “We have been able to mark our presence steadily across all geographies catering to automation demands across a wide spectrum of industries. The capabilities offered by our test automation platform stand out for a critical market demand- seamless scalability without compromising data security. We have leaped into the South African market with some of the best names in the industry.”

