Accelerator Grand Prix ACF AutoTech Announces Winners for 7th Annual Contest that Highlights Top Global Automotive Startup Companies

The Winning Companies Are Genomines, Diamfab, Cylib

PARIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Grand Prix ACF AutoTech, an accelerator encouraging innovation amongst startup companies in the automotive industry, announces today the winners for their 7th annual contest that highlights the top automotive startup companies globally. The winners are Genomines for the Grand Prix ACF Award, Diamfab for Prix Pionnier ACF Award, and cylib for the Mention GPACF GreenTech Award.

The winners were selected at the awards show in Paris, France on April 24th. The Grand Prix ACF Award category is designed for companies that received a round A of funding or more. Genomines recovers metals from plants in order to produce nickel without any mine facilities. Nickel is a metal used in the mobility sector, especially in the manufacturing process of batteries.

The Prix Pionnier ACF Award category is for companies at the seed funding stage. Diamfab specializes in diamond semiconductors designed for power electronics and quantum applications. The revolutionary diamond-based components crafted by Diamfab promises unparalleled performance, poised to revolutionize the mobility industry by optimizing system costs, reducing weight, minimizing footprint, and mitigating environmental impact.

The Mention GPACF GreenTech Award is for startups that have a positive impact on the environment. After many years of research at RWTH Aachen, cylib has developed a holistic, eco-efficient process for the recycling of Lithium-Ion batteries, offering the global industry what it needs, a functioning circular economy and raw material security.

The companies were chosen from over 94 applicants and 19 different countries. The prestigious jury, that consists of executives from Renault Group, Forvia, OP Mobility, Crédit Agricole, FIDAL, and MOTUL, listened to pitches from the 6 finalist startup companies to select those that have proven excellence in commercialization, manufacturing, and design in the automotive industry. Included on the jury panel is Brad Rosen, COO of US-based company NODAR, winner of the Grand Prix ACF AutoTech award last year.

“We are excited to announce our winning companies – all who are promising startups in the automotive industry,” says Richard de Cabrol, Directeur Général at Grand Prix ACF AutoTech, powered by ESSEC Automobile Club. “Grand Prix ACF AutoTech holds this award ceremony each year to spotlight some of the best automotive startups in the industry and help each of them grow, with the help of our prestigious partners. We are proud that each of our finalists, since the inception of this contest, has seen proven success.”

About Grand Prix ACF AutoTech:

Grand Prix ACF AutoTech is an accelerator that was established to propel innovation amongst entrepreneurs in the automotive industry, promoting efficiency and sustainability. Each year, Grand Prix ACF AutoTech holds a contest to choose the top automotive startup companies that will be nurtured by the accelerator.

Based in Paris, France, the accelerator leverages the expertise of local companies like Renault Group, Forvia, OP Mobility, Crédit Agricole, FIDAL, and MOTUL, who are all part of the mentorship and growth of the promising automotive startups.

Grand Prix ACF AutoTech was started through a joint venture between Automobile Club de France, founded in 1895 by French car makers, and ESSEC Business School, a school dedicated to developing the next generation of entrepreneurs. For more information, please visit en.grandprixacfautotech.com.

Contacts

DeeDee Rudenstein



drudenstein@propelsc.com

267-521-9654