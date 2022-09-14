<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Business Wire

Accelerate Learning Expands Partnership with Tuva to Empower Students to Build Data Literacy

di Business Wire

Tuva’s inquiry-based lessons, data, graphing, and statistical tools provide authentic, engaging math and science learning

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#K12–Data literacy is an important part of STEM education — and a critical skill for success in college and careers. To build data literacy in math and science classrooms, Accelerate Learning has expanded its partnership with Tuva and will now offer Tuva’s Data Literacy Instructional Program to schools and districts across the country.

“Accelerate Learning’s previous collaboration with Tuva integrated a selection of datasets and interactive tools into the STEMscopes NGSS 3D curriculum,” said Amanda McGee, senior vice president of curriculum for Accelerate Learning. “By offering full access to Tuva’s growing library of lessons, datasets, and tools, we can provide educators with a powerful way to support inquiry-based instruction and make math and science learning come alive for students.”

Through this partnership, schools and districts can bring Tuva’s Data Literacy Program – including a library of 800+ standards-aligned, real-world lessons for grades 3-12 math and science learning. With Tuva’s engaging instructional materials, educators can connect math and science, drive inquiry, and immerse students in authentic problem-solving. Students can use Tuva’s data, graphing, and statistical tools to explore, visualize, and analyze real-world data for deeper learning experiences.

“Schools and districts implementing Accelerate Learning’s solutions are passionate about 21st century STEM education and preparing students for the future,” said Harshil Parikh, co-founder and CEO of Tuva. “We are excited to expand our partnership to provide STEM education leaders with the tools to empower their students to investigate, model, and explain the world, and to be well-informed, contributing citizens.”

Tuva Premium is now available to STEMscopes and Math Nation subscribers. Educators who would like to learn more or request a quote for their school or district can visit: https://www.stemscopes.com/tuva/national/.

For more information about Tuva, visit tuvalabs.com.

About STEMscopes

STEMscopes is a comprehensive suite of results-oriented STEM curriculum and professional development solutions used by 8 million students and 620,000 educators across all 50 states. Created by educators for educators, STEMscopes is highly adaptable, affordable, and supports instruction in any kind of learning environment. STEMscopes was developed by Accelerate Learning Inc. in partnership with Rice University. Accelerate Learning’s world-class solutions have earned accolades from numerous industry programs. For information, visit stemscopes.com or call toll-free 800-531-0864.

Contacts

Javier Encinas

281-833-4512

javier@acceleratelearning.com

