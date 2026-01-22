ABZ Innovation Secures $8.2 Million Investment to Scale Heavy-Duty Agricultural and Industrial Drones and Secure European Competitiveness in the Drone Sector

ABZ Innovation raises $8.2 million USD from an international investor consortium led by Vsquared Ventures, with participation from Day One Capital (HU) and Assembly Ventures (US).

The Hungary-based company builds heavy-duty action drones for spraying, spreading, cleaning and specialised industrial tasks, operating in 25+ countries.

Funding will expand manufacturing, accelerate R&D, and support the global distributor network, improving safety and efficiency while reducing inputs.

BUDAPESTD, Hungary--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ABZ Innovation, a Europe-based manufacturer of heavy-duty agricultural and industrial drones, today announced it has closed an $8.2 million funding round led by Vsquared Ventures, with participation from Day One Capital and Assembly Ventures. The investment supports ABZ’s next growth phase: scaling production, speeding up product development, and expanding in key global markets with investors experienced in hardware and deep tech.

As Chinese manufacturers dominate the global drone market, ABZ positions itself as Europe’s leading challenger in the heavy-duty segment—offering a European-made alternative with supply chain security and data sovereignty. Based in Hungary’s growing robotics cluster, ABZ pairs cost-competitive hardware with a full-stack European autonomy platform to turn drones into practical automation tools. ABZ drones are already deployed across 25+ countries, with strong traction in the US market.

ABZ systems are built for demanding, real-world use. In agriculture, spraying and spreading drones enable more precise application of crop protection products and fertilisers—helping reduce chemical and water use and addressing labour shortages in orchards and other high-value crops. In industry, ABZ’s cleaning drones remove people from hazardous environments such as work at height or on contaminated surfaces, improving safety and reducing downtime.

Karoly Ludvigh, CEO of ABZ Innovation, said: “Our mission is simple: we build drones that take people out of dangerous, repetitive work while helping farmers and industrial operators do more with less. This investment lets us scale production, deepen R&D, and equip a growing global network of distributors and service providers with reliable, heavy-duty systems they can turn into revenue-generating services.”

Thomas Oehl, General Partner at Vsquared, says: “ABZ Innovation stands out by approaching drones not as individual products, but as an end-to-end automation platform for real industrial and agricultural use cases. The incredible team has a clear problem–product–solution mindset, combines robust hardware with a European autonomy stack, and is already proving it can compete globally on performance and cost. That combination is exactly what Europe needs to build: competitive, sovereign drone capabilities at scale.”

Csaba Kákosi, Managing Partner at Day One Capital, added: “The CEE region is producing a growing number of top-tier deep tech companies that are becoming leaders on the global stage. Day One Capital is committed to backing founders and companies of this caliber. ABZ Innovation is a perfect example, and we are delighted to welcome them to our portfolio.”

Felix Scheuffelen, Co-Founder at Assembly Ventures, said: "We're excited to partner with the ABZ Innovation team. As incumbent leaders face mounting restrictions, the opportunity for a new category-defining company in aerial drones is wide open. ABZ's commitment to hardware performance, data security, and supply chain reliability positions them to lead across European and US markets. This investment reflects Assembly's focus on backing exceptional companies at key inflection points.”

Backed by investors with a strong track record in scaling hardware and deep-tech companies, ABZ Innovation will utilize the raised capital to expand manufacturing, accelerate product development, and grow in key global markets. The goal is to make advanced drone technology more accessible worldwide—helping partners work faster, safer, and with fewer resources.

ABZ Innovation – Press & Communications

Email: marketing@abzinnovation.com

Web: https://abzinnovation.com

About ABZ Innovation

ABZ Innovation is a Europe-based manufacturer of heavy-duty agricultural and industrial drones for spraying, spreading, cleaning and other specialised tasks, focused on robust hardware, high payload capacity and long-term partner support. Its solutions are used by partners in 25+ countries worldwide.

More information: https://abzinnovation.com

About Vsquared Ventures

Vsquared Ventures backs bold entrepreneurs engineering groundbreaking technologies addressing some of the world’s most pressing challenges to become global leaders. Investing in deep tech companies, Vsquared Ventures focuses on new space, energy transition, robotics and manufacturing, new computing and sensing, AI and next-gen software and tech-bio. Vsquared Ventures has built one of Europe’s strongest deep tech portfolios, including industry disruptors Isar Aerospace, IQM Quantum Computing, Zama.ai, Neura Robotics, Cylib and The Exploration Company.

www.vsquared.vc

About Day1

Day1 Capital is a Hungarian early-stage venture firm that partners with exceptional founders from the CEE region to build category-defining technology companies. With a focus on deep tech, mobility, and industrial innovation, Day1 has backed successful ventures including aiMotive, Orqa, Whalebone, Colossyan, Commsignia, and many others. The firm combines conviction-driven investing with hands-on support to help startups scale globally and tackle complex, high-impact challenges.

More information: https://www.dayonecapital.com/

About Assembly Ventures

Assembly Ventures is an early-stage venture capital platform that invests in, and strategically supports, the entrepreneurs and mobility companies moving the Western world. Founded in 2020, it is deeply rooted in industrial and innovation centers across North America and Europe and is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan. It is led by a team with decades of best-in-class investment and operating experience in the mobility, technology, automotive sectors.

For more information, visit http://www.assemblyventures.com

Press contact:

Sara Hall

Maple Canyon PR

sara@maplecanyonpr.com

801-830-0221