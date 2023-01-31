Absolute Software to Report Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results on February 14, 2023

VANCOUVER, British Columbia & SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Absolute Software Corporation (NASDAQ: ABST) (TSX: ABST), the only provider of self-healing, intelligent security solutions, today announced that the company will release its financial results for its second quarter fiscal 2023 ended December 31, 2022 on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 after the financial markets close.

The quarterly financial statements and management’s discussion and analysis will be made available at www.absolute.com, and will be filed under Absolute’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov.

The company will host a conference call that same day at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time) to discuss its results and business outlook. The call will be accessible by dialing 1-844-282-4856 or 1-412-317-5627; participants should ask to join the Absolute Software call. A live audio webcast of the conference call will also be available via the Absolute Investor Relations website.

The conference call will be archived for replay until Tuesday, February 21, 2023. To access the archived conference call, please dial 855-669-9658 or 1-412-317-0088 and enter the reservation code 8089698. To access using an international dial-in number, please use this link. An archived replay of the audio webcast will be available for one year.

About Absolute Software



Absolute Software (NASDAQ: ABST) (TSX: ABST) is the only provider of self-healing, intelligent security solutions. Embedded in more than 600 million devices, Absolute is the only platform offering a permanent digital connection that intelligently and dynamically applies visibility, control and self-healing capabilities to endpoints, applications, and network connections – helping customers to strengthen cyber resilience against the escalating threat of ransomware and malicious attacks. Trusted by 18,000 customers, G2 recognized Absolute as a Leader for the twelfth consecutive quarter in the Winter 2023 Grid® Report for Endpoint Management and for the second consecutive quarter in the G2 Grid Report for Zero Trust Networking.

Contacts

Media Relations

Becki Levine



press@absolute.com

858-524-9443

Investor Relations

Joo-Hun Kim



IR@absolute.com

212-868-6760