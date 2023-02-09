Absolute Software and Appurity Enable a Secure, Reliable Work-from-Anywhere Experience for Law Firm Harbottle & Lewis LLP

VANCOUVER, British Columbia & SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Absolute Software™, (NASDAQ: ABST) (TSX: ABST), the only provider of self-healing, intelligent security solutions, in partnership with Appurity, has enabled UK-based law firm Harbottle & Lewis LLP to optimize and secure their work-from-anywhere experience with Absolute Secure Access.

More than 200 employees from Harbottle & Lewis were forced into remote working in 2020, causing connectivity issues and increased cyber risk due to the spread of staff devices from their traditional office-based environment. The company’s unreliable legacy VPN was resulting in decreased productivity and lost billable hours, and a lack of visibility was preventing IT from diagnosing critical network issues.

Keen to improve the remote employee experience, Harbottle & Lewis was introduced to Absolute Secure Access by valued partner Appurity, a company providing cybersecurity solutions and services for mobile infrastructure and applications across the legal sector. They are now able to provide a resilient connection from staff devices to the company network, and have the increased visibility needed to mitigate cyber risk.

Absolute Secure Access includes Absolute VPN, which provides security and confidentiality for data as well as optimising streaming with resilient network sessions; Absolute ZTNA, creating a context-based authorisation system with network visibility through Zero Trust Network Access; and Absolute Insights for Network, offering diagnostic and experience monitoring capabilities across endpoints and the network.

“As with every other firm, at the start of the pandemic we went from one office to over 230 remote worker offices,” said Charlie Laing, Director of Information Technology, Harbottle & Lewis. “Our existing VPN solution worked but was not ‘user-friendly’ and would drop without them knowing. We knew Absolute Secure Access could help us improve the remote work experience, provide us with better visibility and ensure a seamless end-user experience while we were working from home. The Appurity team has played a key role in enabling this for us.”

“One of our most important go-to-market objectives is to identify partners who can diagnose customer challenges and make expert recommendations on how to solve those challenges,” commented Achi Lewis, Area Vice President of EMEA, Absolute Software. “Appurity worked with Harbottle & Lewis, and our team at Absolute, to ensure we delivered the right solutions to improve their cyber resilience amid a challenging threat landscape and optimize their employee experience to ensure maximum productivity.”

“Our work with Harbottle & Lewis demonstrates once again our expertise in the legal sector,” said Steve Whiter, Director, Appurity. “Absolute is a brilliant partner and has enabled the firm’s shift to a new way of working long term.”

To read the full case study, visit here.

About Absolute Software



Absolute Software (NASDAQ: ABST) (TSX: ABST) is the only provider of self-healing, intelligent security solutions. Embedded in more than 600 million devices, Absolute is the only platform offering a permanent digital connection that intelligently and dynamically applies visibility, control and self-healing capabilities to endpoints, applications, and network connections – helping customers to strengthen cyber resilience against the escalating threat of ransomware and malicious attacks. Trusted by 18,000 customers, G2 recognized Absolute as a Leader for the twelfth consecutive quarter in the Winter 2023 Grid® Report for Endpoint Management and for the second consecutive quarter in the G2 Grid Report for Zero Trust Networking.

©2023 Absolute Software Corporation. All rights reserved. ABSOLUTE, the ABSOLUTE logo, and NETMOTION are registered trademarks of Absolute Software Corporation or its subsidiaries. Other names or logos mentioned herein may be the trademarks of Absolute or their respective owners. The absence of the symbols ™ and ® in proximity to each trademark, or at all, herein is not a disclaimer of ownership of the related trademark.

About Appurity



Appurity specialises in mobile and application security, delivering comprehensive solutions across all verticals – from legal to finance, hospitality to the NHS. Mobile security is increasingly essential, with apps and devices continuing to serve as primary attack vectors. This poses a major risk to companies, potentially compromising business-critical and sensitive data. It is therefore vital that firms safeguard information at rest on the device, in transit, and at the endpoint, cloud or on-premise, whilst still ensuring data is easily accessible to employees.

As an Android Enterprise Service Provider and a member of the Apple Consultants Network, Appurity provides bespoke end-to-end security, with endpoint to cloud solutions. In addition, Appurity offers managed support services, ensuring users’ devices are optimised and adhere to regulations such as Cyber Essentials Plus and ISO.

