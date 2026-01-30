Abrigo Acquires Journey Technology Solutions to Enhance Data Analytics Innovation on Behalf of Financial Institutions

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Abrigo--Abrigo, a leading provider of growth and risk management software for U.S. banks and credit unions, today announced the acquisition of Journey Technology Solutions, a banking data, strategy, and analytics firm known for its deep expertise in data aggregation, reporting, and behavioral analytics for community financial institutions.

Journey Technology Solutions will strengthen Abrigo’s data analytics capabilities to help financial institutions transform complex data into actionable insights. The acquisition underscores Abrigo’s continued investment in data-driven innovation and its commitment to helping banks and credit unions compete more effectively through better intelligence, faster insights, and smarter decision-making.

Journey Technology Solutions brings proven experience helping financial institutions analyze profitability, customer behavior, and marketing effectiveness by consolidating disparate data sources, automating reporting, and surfacing exceptions and anomalies. These capabilities directly enhance Abrigo’s ability to deliver intuitive, role-based dashboards that empower bank leaders to make faster, more informed strategic and operational decisions.

“Community financial institutions are under increasing pressure to do more with less, and data clarity is no longer optional,” said Jay Blandford, CEO at Abrigo. “Adding Journey accelerates our ability to deliver powerful, visual, and actionable intelligence without financial institutions having to shoulder the burden of complex data stacks, expensive data analytics staff, or long implementation timelines.”

Journey Technology Solutions’ approach centers on unifying core, ancillary, and external data into a single, trusted view of the institution, enabling executive teams and boards to move beyond static reports and spreadsheets toward dynamic dashboards that highlight trends, risks, and opportunities. The company's expertise spans key banking use cases, including profitability analysis, exception monitoring, customer attrition, relationship pricing, targeted marketing, and supporting services.

“Journey Technology Solutions was created to make data analysis practical and approachable for community financial institutions - especially those without large in-house analytics teams,” said Mark Blankespoor, Partner at Journey Technology Solutions. “By joining Abrigo, we can extend that hands-on expertise and proven methodology to more financial institutions, helping them transform fragmented data silos into confident decisions without added complexity or overhead.”

Abrigo curates and visualizes banking data across deposit, lending, credit risk, financial crime management, enterprise risk, and operations. With the addition of Journey Technology Solutions’ capabilities, Abrigo will further enhance its ability to surface meaningful insights such as anomalies, profitability drivers, and customer behavior patterns through clear, intuitive visualizations tailored to bank leadership and frontline teams alike.

About Abrigo

Abrigo is a leading provider of compliance, credit risk, lending, and asset/liability management solutions and services that help financial institutions thrive. Abrigo accelerates growth, increases client efficiency, and improves customer experience with an easy-to-use and expansive platform, supported by advisory expertise and award winning client service. Abrigo supports more than 2,400 financial institutions nationwide. Learn more at abrigo.com.

About Journey Technology Solutions

Journey Technology Solutions is a banking analytics and data strategy firm specializing in data aggregation, automated reporting, profitability analysis, behavioral insights, and targeted marketing intelligence for community financial institutions. Journey Technology Solutions helps banks transform complex data into clear, actionable insights that support smarter decisions and stronger performance.

