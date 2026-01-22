Aalyria Selected by U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory for Space Data Network Experimentation (SDNX) Program

LIVERMORE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aalyria, a leader in advanced network orchestration, has been selected by the U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory’s (AFRL) Rapid Architecture Prototyping and Integration Development (RAPID) program to advance software solutions for managing complex military space communications networks. Under the Space Data Network Experimentation (SDNX) program – awarded through AFRL's Space Technology Advanced Research Fast-tracking Innovative Software and Hardware (STAR-FISH) initiative – Aalyria will evaluate how its Spacetime AI-enabled orchestration software can integrate diverse satellite systems, ground infrastructure, and communications links into a seamless, resilient network for defense operations.

The goal is to advance Spacetime as a candidate for a future Space Data Network, a hybrid “network of networks” that integrates multi-orbit, multi-domain, government, allied, and commercial communications systems.

Spacetime is a temporospatial software-defined networking platform that continuously co-optimizes both the physical wireless topology and routing across space, air, maritime, and terrestrial networks. By maintaining a planet-scale digital twin of moving platforms, environmental conditions, and link performance, Spacetime can proactively task steerable antennas and optical terminals, predict and help mitigate disruptions, and dynamically re-shape the network to support resilient, low-latency connectivity for priority missions.

“SDNX is about proving that a truly hybrid, federated Space Data Network is ready to move from concept toward reality,” said Brian Barritt, Chief Technology Officer at Aalyria. “Spacetime was built specifically to orchestrate large, dynamic constellations and directional links across land, sea, air, and space. We’re excited to work with AFRL and the broader Space Force community to explore how software-driven orchestration can give warfighters assured, mission-aware connectivity over any available network.”

AFRL’s SDNX effort seeks to explore architectures that can integrate space-flight systems, associated ground segments, and advanced communications links into resilient, mission-tailorable capabilities for the joint force. These activities are being executed under the STAR-FISH initiative, which supports research, development, prototyping, and experimentation for space-related signal, energy, and transportation technologies in support of national defense.

As part of SDNX, Aalyria will perform a focused technical study, working closely with AFRL and its collaborators to:

Analyze how Aalyria’s Spacetime NSO capabilities align with the Government’s vision for a Space Data Network ( SDN );

); Identify key gaps and enhancement opportunities, including Department of War-unique requirements and integration considerations; and

Recommend a maturation path that positions Spacetime for future SDN experimentation and potential operational use.

Spacetime has been developed and matured over more than a decade, with extensive heritage orchestrating dynamic airborne and space-based networks and supporting government and commercial partners. The platform has achieved high technology readiness levels through full-system simulations, field tests, and prior experimentation with organizations such as the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU), the U.S. Space Force, NASA, and leading commercial satellite operators.

“Building a resilient Space Data Network requires a software-first approach,” said Chris Taylor, Chief Executive Officer, Aalyria. “AFRL’s SDNX program recognizes that the future fight will depend on the ability to dynamically coordinate every available link across domains and providers. Aalyria is proud to bring Spacetime to this effort and to help accelerate the transition from fragmented systems to a unified, mission-driven space communications fabric.”

The SDNX award builds on Aalyria’s ongoing work to advance open, interoperable interfaces – such as Spacetime’s Federation APIs – and to support emerging hybrid-space and Space Data Network concepts being explored across the Department of War, civil space agencies, and industry partners.

About Aalyria

Aalyria Technologies, Inc. is a deep-tech company pioneering ultra-fast, secure directional mesh networks that span land, sea, air, and space. Its flagship Spacetime platform is a temporospatial software-defined network controller that orchestrates steerable radio and optical links, continuously optimizing network topology and routing to deliver resilient, low-latency connectivity for commercial and national security missions.

For more information, visit www.aalyria.com.

The views expressed in this release are those of Aalyria Technologies, Inc. and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of the U.S. Government, the Department of Defense, the U.S. Air Force, or the U.S. Space Force. All statements regarding government programs and activities are subject to review and approval by the appropriate U.S. Government authorities prior to public release.

Scott Coriell – scott@peakpublicaffairs.com