A New Standard: Mark43 Becomes the Modern Public Safety Platform for Agencies Across Massachusetts

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#lawenforcement--Mark43, the leading cloud-native public safety operations platform, is accelerating a statewide modernization effort across Massachusetts, where a rapidly growing number of police and fire departments have selected the Mark43 Public Safety Platform to unify dispatch, records, booking, mobile workflows, and analytics, creating a single source of truth across their operations. As more agencies move off legacy systems and choose Mark43, and with a proven record of successful deployments, the company has become the trusted partner for Massachusetts public safety organizations seeking modern, cloud-native, and AI-powered technology.

As outdated and unsupported on-premises systems phase out across the state, departments are turning to solutions built for the future. Mark43’s end-to-end platform offers Massachusetts agencies a clear path forward – strengthening jurisdictional collaboration, resilience, and interoperability. This shift is reflected in the growing adoption of Mark43’s Records Management System (RMS) and Booking solutions, which help departments meet evolving compliance and reporting requirements, while creating smarter, safer, and more consistent records and jail management.

Departments are also embracing the latest evolution of the Mark43 multidisciplinary Computer-Aided Dispatch (CAD) system, which streamlines workflows by pairing automation with human judgment and oversight. These AI-assisted recommendations reduce cognitive load for call-takers and dispatchers, particularly during peak call volumes, by simplifying complex tasks and guiding new or low-tenure staff. This support enables faster, more consistent dispatch across disciplines and creates a more intuitive experience for teams facing staffing and training challenges. In the field, adoption of Mark43 OnScene and First Responder continues to accelerate, giving officers real-time information and decision-making tools that help them stay alert, informed, and safe. And with Mark43 Analytics, agencies are gaining clearer insights on crime trends, resource deployment, and community outcomes, empowering more precise, data-driven operations.

Mark43 has also made substantial investments to enhance its compliance capabilities, ensuring that Massachusetts agencies can rely on secure, protected data at every step. Mark43 is fully Massachusetts CJIS-certified and provides integrated CJIS query capabilities natively within our applications – an achievement completed in just nine months. Users can query CJIS data and automatically backfill the results into a CAD event and corresponding police report. In addition to the Mark43 CJIS capabilities, agencies using the technology are now empowered to successfully submit for state and federal NIBRS while key statewide integrations are supported, including Massachusetts RMV for crash submissions, Livescan and mugshot capture systems, statewide data-sharing via CrimeTracer, and the MACCS electronic citation system. The platform’s connection to the Trial Court’s EACC system remains pending the court’s progression through its submission testing process.

Bob Hughes, CEO of Mark43, said, “Agencies across Massachusetts are embracing modern, cloud-native and AI-powered technology to better serve their communities. Mark43 is supporting both police and fire operations across the state to help responders work faster, smarter, and keep their communities safer. We’re proud to partner with innovative leaders who are setting a higher standard for public safety in Massachusetts and beyond.”

New partnerships in 2025 include the Boston Fire Department’s Fire Investigation Unit, Reading Police Department, Lawrence Police Department, Methuen Fire Department, Carlisle Police Department, the UMass Chan Medical School Department of Public Safety, and Northampton Police Department. Public safety leaders underscored the importance of modernizing with a unified platform and dependable technology partner for improved community outcomes and trust:

Chief Scott J. McNamara, Methuen Police Department: “We are thrilled to partner with Mark43 to implement their cutting-edge Records Management System at the Methuen Police Department. This platform streamlines our operations, enhances data accessibility, and empowers our officers to serve the community more effectively. With Mark43’s intuitive tools, we’re modernizing our approach to public safety, saving time and resources, while maintaining our commitment to transparency and trust with Methuen’s residents.”

With a team of dedicated onsite experts, Mark43 has completed more than a dozen successful launches across Massachusetts in the past 18 months, some in as little as 90 days, underscoring its proven ability to deliver mission-critical systems at scale. These deployments span jurisdictions of various sizes: Methuen Police Department, Falmouth Police and Fire Departments, Scituate Police Department, Weymouth Police and Fire Department, Hampden County Sheriff’s Department, West Springfield Police and Fire Departments, Harvard University Police Department, Lakeville Police Department, and Holyoke Police Department. Across these launches, agency leaders consistently emphasized Mark43’s dependability, collaborative implementation approach, and measurable impact on daily operations:

Chief Richard M. Fuller, Weymouth Police Department: “As the first municipality outside of Boston to adopt Mark43, we encountered inevitable early implementation challenges. What distinguished Mark43 was their unwavering commitment to partnership. Whenever challenges emerged, their team showed up – actively listening, quickly adapting, and collaboratively developing solutions. In public safety, dependability is non-negotiable. We require a partner we can trust completely, and Mark43 has proven to be exactly that.”

Most notably, the Boston Police Department, Mark43’s first customer in Massachusetts, has expanded to Mark43 Booking, which went live in November of 2025 after several years of collaborative development between the BPD and Mark43.

By adopting cloud-native, AI-powered CAD, RMS, Booking, Analytics, and mobile tools, Massachusetts police and fire departments are aligning on a shared technology foundation that enables more intuitive workflows, real-time information sharing, and cross-agency coordination for faster and safer response.

