A New Scoop on Wellness: AdvoCare Daily Greens Delivers All‑in‑One Nutrition for 2026

RICHARDSON, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AdvoCareRehydrate--AdvoCare International, LLC, a leading health and wellness company, is proud to introduce the highly anticipated Daily Greens, a powerful new addition to its nutrition lineup. Perfect for those just starting on a health journey to wellness lovers, AdvoCare Daily Greens offers a simple, great-tasting way to help fill everyday nutrition gaps and keep you feeling your best, no matter how busy life gets.

“AdvoCare Daily Greens is specifically designed for those who want to support healthy energy metabolism, fill daily nutrition gaps, and kick off 2026 healthily and sustainably,” said Christina Helwig, CEO of AdvoCare. “We were very intentional in creating a product made with organic fruits, vegetables, and superfoods that is also delicious. In fact, the tagline is ‘no grass, no grit, just great taste,’” continued Helwig.

AdvoCare Daily Greens is available in two amazing flavors: Chocolate or Berry Lemonade, making it easy to create a daily habit.

AdvoCare Daily Greens is crafted with a powerful blend of over 70 organic superfoods, antioxidants, digestive enzymes, prebiotics, and multivitamins that support energy, vitality, gut health, and immune system support. The benefits provided in one scoop of AdvoCare Daily Greens come from the following ingredients:

Superfoods

Spinach, spirulina, and wheat grass are rich in chlorophyll greens & phytonutrients to help support healthy cellular oxygen use and natural energy metabolism—key foundations for daily vitality.

are rich in chlorophyll greens & phytonutrients to help support healthy cellular oxygen use and natural energy metabolism—key foundations for daily vitality. Phytonutrients support the body’s natural detoxification processes and help defend against oxidative stress from environmental factors, diet, stress, and poor sleep.

Adaptogens & Antioxidants

Ginger, maca, shatavari, and green tea extract are known for their adaptogenic and antioxidant properties, helping the body respond to occasional stress and maintain balanced energy levels and overall vitality.

Well-researched functional mushrooms, including reishi, cordyceps and lion’s mane, provide naturally occurring compounds such as beta-glucans, polysaccharides, and triterpenes, which help support energy metabolism, immune health, mental clarity and memory.

Prebiotics

Prebiotics like Blue Agave Inulin act directly in the gut to increase the number of and enhance function of the friendly bacteria, for a more balanced gut microbiome.

Vitamins and Minerals for foundational nutrition support

Essential B vitamins help the body convert food into energy to support vitality and minimize fatigue. B vitamins also help keep the nervous system healthy by supporting nerve function and communication, benefiting both mental and physical performance.

Customers will receive 20% off, plus free shipping when they add AdvoCare Daily Greens to their cart at AdvoCare.com. Each 20-serving canister is priced at $32.95, offering a convenient and affordable way to support daily energy, gut health, immune support and overall vitality.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

