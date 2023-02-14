<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Business Wire

908 Devices to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results on March 7, 2023

di Business Wire

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–908 Devices Inc., (Nasdaq: MASS) a pioneer of handheld and desktop devices for chemical and biochemical analysis, today announced it will report financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2022 before market open on Tuesday, March 7, 2023. Company management will webcast a corresponding conference call beginning at 5:30 a.m. Pacific Time / 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

Live audio of the webcast will be available on the “Investors” section of the company website at: www.908devices.com. The webcast will be archived and available for replay within 24 hours after the event.

About 908 Devices

908 Devices is revolutionizing chemical and biochemical analysis with its simple handheld and desktop devices, addressing critical-to-life applications. The Company’s devices are used at the point-of-need to interrogate unknown and invisible materials and provide quick, actionable answers to directly address some of the most critical problems in life sciences research, bioprocessing, pharma/biopharma, forensics and adjacent markets. The Company is headquartered in the heart of Boston, where it designs and manufactures innovative products that bring together the power of mass spectrometry, microfluidic sampling and separations, software automation, and machine learning.

Contacts

Media
Barbara Russo

brusso@908devices.com

Investor
Carrie Mendivil

IR@908devices.com

