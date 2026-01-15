CAMPBELL, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--8x8, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT), a leading global business communications platform provider, will release financial results for the third fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2025 following the close of market on Tuesday, February 3, 2026. The company will host a conference call on the same day at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the results.

Date: February 3, 2026 Time: 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) Dial In: Register to participate in the live call. Upon registering, you will receive dial-in numbers and a unique PIN to join the call. You will also receive an email confirmation with the same information. Webcast: Access to the live webcast is available from the company’s investor relations events and presentations page.

An audio archive of the webcast will be available on the investor relations events and presentation page for 90 days following the live call.

About 8x8, Inc.

8x8, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT) connects people and organizations through seamless communication on the industry's most integrated platform for Customer Experience – combining Contact Center, Unified Communications, and CPaaS solutions. The 8x8® Platform for CX integrates AI at every level to enable personalized customer journeys, drive operational excellence and insights, and facilitate team collaboration. As a business communications leader, the company helps customer experience and IT leaders around the world become the heartbeat of their organizations, empowering them to unlock the potential of every interaction. For additional information, visit www.8x8.com, or follow 8x8 on LinkedIn, X, and Facebook.

