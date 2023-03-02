<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
CAMPBELL, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT), a leading integrated cloud communications platform provider, today announced investor events for the fourth fiscal quarter.

Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference

San Francisco, CA

Presentation: Tuesday, March 7, 2023, 3:55 pm PST

8×8 Product and Innovation Overview

Friday, March 10, 2023

NASDAQ Market Site, New York, NY

Product and Technology Presentations 9:00 – 11:00 am EST

Financial Overview Presentation 1:00 – 2:00 pm EST

The above presentations will be webcast. Links to live and archived webcasts will be available from the investor relations section of the company’s website at https://8×8.gcs-web.com/news-events/events-presentations.

About 8×8 Inc.

8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT) is transforming the future of business communications as a leading Software as a Service provider of 8×8 XCaaS™ (eXperience Communications as a Service™), an integrated contact center, voice communications, video, chat, and API solution built on one global cloud communications platform. 8×8 uniquely eliminates the silos between Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) and Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) to power the communications requirements of all employees globally as they work together to deliver differentiated customer experiences. For additional information, visit www.8×8.com, or follow 8×8 on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

8×8®, 8×8 XCaaS™, eXperience Communications as a Service™, eXperience Communications Platform™ are trademarks of 8×8, Inc.

Contacts

Media:

PR@8×8.com

Investor Relations:

Investor.Relations@8×8.com

