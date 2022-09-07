74% of Consumers Use Mobile Ads to Discover New Apps According to ironSource Report

MobileVoice® study demonstrates efficacy of in-app ads and diversified app monetization to help app-based businesses to scale revenue and growth

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#appeconomy—ironSource (NYSE: IS), a leading business platform for the App Economy, today presents its MobileVoice® reports: The Modern Mobile Consumer 2022: App Discovery and Monetization. The reports, available in two versions — one for app marketers and one for monetization managers — provide data around the app discovery habits of consumers, and dive into which types of ads are preferred, how often they use their downloaded apps, why they use their apps and more. ironSource’s data also reveals how attitudes towards advertising and monetization have evolved, as well as highlighting the differences in the ways that Generation X, Millennials, and Generation Z engage with mobile apps.

The reports are the latest in Tapjoy’s Modern Mobile Gamer® series, which focuses on consumers’ understanding of the freemium app ecosystem and dives into who plays mobile games and why. Modern Mobile Consumer builds on that foundation by analyzing how people use their smartphones, as well as their evolving feelings about mobile ads and monetization. It is the eleventh report in the series since its creation in 2017.

Leveraging MobileVoice®, ironSources’ market research solution, insights were collected from 30,457 consumers through opt-in surveys across thousands of mobile apps within MobileVoice®, as well as 500 additional respondents from a control group used to eliminate bias and confirm accuracy.

Here are some of the key findings:

Mobile ads drive app discovery. 74% of consumers (averaged across both groups) downloaded apps after viewing mobile ads for them.

74% of consumers (averaged across both groups) downloaded apps after viewing mobile ads for them. Gaming maintains its popularity vis-a-vis social media. Among the audience surveyed in apps outside of games, 60% play mobile games, tying with social media for most-used type of apps.

Among the audience surveyed in apps outside of games, 60% play mobile games, tying with social media for most-used type of apps. Rewarded ads have expanded beyond mobile games. 33% of consumers surveyed in apps outside of games say they pay more attention to ads with in-app rewards. This is only slightly less than the gaming-focused group, indicating that consumers are broadly receptive to the rewarded model.

33% of consumers surveyed in apps outside of games say they pay more attention to ads with in-app rewards. This is only slightly less than the gaming-focused group, indicating that consumers are broadly receptive to the rewarded model. Consumers use a small number of the apps they download. The majority of mobile users have 20 or more apps on their devices, but up to 50% only use 5-10 on a daily basis. That’s why it’s critical for publishers and developers to focus on retention as well as acquisition.

The majority of mobile users have 20 or more apps on their devices, but up to 50% only use 5-10 on a daily basis. That’s why it’s critical for publishers and developers to focus on retention as well as acquisition. Relaxation leads to higher downloads. People are most likely to download new apps while on vacation or in their free time.

People are most likely to download new apps while on vacation or in their free time. Entertainment and relaxation are the primary app use cases. 65% of consumers repeatedly use their apps for entertainment and relaxation.

65% of consumers repeatedly use their apps for entertainment and relaxation. Diversified app monetization strategies are essential. While around a third of all surveyed groups said they never pay to download apps, between 28% and 49% occasionally make in-app purchases of a few dollars at a time. Attitudes towards monetization outside of mobile games are changing, with 15% of the non-gaming-app audience reporting that they make more in-app purchases than they did five years ago.

“Our latest report reveals what Tapjoy has been saying for years: Mobile ads are key to app discovery, both in and out of mobile games. There’s very little difference between those playing mobile games and those using non-gaming apps as far as app discovery is concerned,” said Jeff Drobick, GM of US Sonic and Tapjoy at ironSource. “Additionally, the data shows that diverse monetization strategies are key to maximizing revenue per user, meaning that in-app ads and in-app purchases can peacefully coexist without cannibalizing revenue. To fully explore each topic, we’re publishing two versions of the Modern Mobile Consumer report: App Discovery for UA marketers and App Monetization for publishers.”

ironSource’s Modern Mobile Consumer 2022 reports utilized MobileVoice® market research data gathered from a variety of popular apps via the Tapjoy Offerwall. Additional responses were curated by third-party polling service Pollfish to confirm accuracy and eliminate possible bias. All respondents confirmed that they were 18 years or older, and responses were filtered to provide the most accurate data.

ironSource’s survey results build on Tapjoy’s profiling of the Modern Mobile Gamer®, answering important questions about consumers’ mobile behavior.

To download the full report, visit our website. Readers can download either version of the Modern Mobile Consumer report by selecting their preference in the form.

