6sense Named a Leader in Independent Evaluation of Revenue Marketing Platforms for B2B

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--6sense®, the first agent-powered Revenue Intelligence platform, today announced that it was named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Revenue Marketing Platforms For B2B, Q1 2026 report by Forrester Research, Inc., a leading independent research and advisory firm.

According to the report, revenue marketing platforms must evolve to match how B2B buyers actually buy — forming preferences early, engaging as dynamic buying groups, and expecting personalized, relevant experiences across the full journey. The evaluation examined the top vendors that offer a unified revenue marketing platform, have substantial revenue in the market, and are frequently mentioned by Forrester enterprise clients.

In the report, Forrester notes that 6sense “best fits B2B enterprises seeking a data-rich, AI-powered platform to unify marketing and sales engagement and operationalize predictive, orchestrated revenue workflows.”

The report also notes that “6sense’s offering is among the most complete in this evaluation, highlighted by its Intelligent Workflows, which unifies data, signals, and orchestration within an adaptive, AI-driven canvas.”

6sense received the highest score possible in 14 criteria including data, anonymous audience segmentation, and adaptive workflow journey orchestration.

“B2B buying has fundamentally changed, and go-to-market teams need systems built for how decisions are made today,” said Chris Ball, CEO of 6sense. “We believe this recognition by Forrester reflects our strong foothold with enterprise customers and their desire to use our unified, AI-powered platform that helps teams act on real buyer signals to drive growth, retention and efficiency.”

The Forrester Wave™ evaluation assessed providers across criteria including current offering, strategy, and customer feedback. 6sense also received above-average feedback in the evaluation, with customers describing the solution as “strategic, responsive, and deeply integrated,” citing data accuracy, predictive modeling, and measurable pipeline gains.

Organizations rely on 6sense to uncover in-market accounts, engage buying groups more effectively, and improve pipeline quality and conversion. These companies use 6sense to win bigger deals, close faster, and drive more predictable revenue growth.

The full report is available here.

Note: Forrester does not endorse any company, product, brand, or service included in its research publications and does not advise any person to select the products or services of any company or brand based on the ratings included in such publications. Information is based on the best available resources. Opinions reflect judgment at the time and are subject to change. For more information, read about Forrester’s objectivity here.

About 6sense

6sense is the Revenue Intelligence Platform that helps B2B teams multiply what matters: building predictable pipeline and closing deals with speed and certainty. Powered by 6AI and the Signalverse™ — the industry’s most complete B2B signal network — 6sense captures trillions of buyer signals to uncover in-market accounts, prioritize the right contacts, and orchestrate personalized engagement. With one connected platform, AI Agents can turn these insights into action, automating manual tasks across sales and marketing so teams stop guessing and focus on the buyers who matter most. Companies use 6sense to win bigger deals, close faster, and drive real pipeline growth — with 2X deal sizes and 4X higher win rates.

Lisa DeStefano, Global Public Relations, 6sense

Lisa.destefano@6sense.com