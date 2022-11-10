6G-Datacast.tv, LLC Develops Transformational Communication Protocol

TAMPA, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#5G—CEA Group (CEA) is pleased to announce an exclusive representation agreement on a revolutionary technology for the communications industry.

6G-Datacast.tv, LLC (6G-Datacast.TV) has developed and patented a transformational communication protocol by which a serial data stream is pushed to unlimited numbers of clients wirelessly. 6G-Datacast.TV supports and is a part of multiple ATSC 3.0 initiatives and its technology makes good on the standard’s promise of datacasting. 6G-Datacast.TV’s patented IP broadcast protocols are the first and only protocols that make it possible to broadcast a live, linear, data stream and have successfully demonstrated the ability to broadcast any type of IP data to audiences of unlimited size, with virtually zero latency. Evolved from telemetry developed for CBS Sports/Paramount’s auto racing coverage, we now offer a robust uni-directional transmission protocol useful for any and all over-the-air and over-the-top distribution. AT&T currently licenses on a nonexclusive basis the protocol branding it as AT&T Mobilecast.

Advantages of 6G-Datacast.TV’s protocol:

Linear data stream broadcasting

Near zero latency

Reduces bandwidth and infrastructure necessary to deliver serial streams of data

Fundamentally different from existing distribution protocols which require file transfers to be unicast over a bi-directional network, 6G-Datacast.TV enables any type of data to be multicast to all client devices with virtually zero latency while incorporated or synchronized with video/audio all-in-one broadcast. The Bandwidth required to deliver the data is reduced and no return wireless network is required.

The proprietary and patented protocol requires no hardware modification to any existing receivers including iOS and Android devices.

Applications include but are not limited to:

Critical infrastructure data such as emergency broadcasts, transportation data, etc.

Providing data to receivers with zero latency such as gaming opportunities, sports betting, etc.

Wireless distribution and control of the Internet of Things ( IoT ) devices, smart home appliances, cars, etc.

These unique capabilities are available immediately by licensing the technology.

6G-Datacast.tv, LLC is owned by:

CeWi Networks, Inc.

Founded by C.Y. Smith, his experience includes holding the position of Chief Engineer for General Dynamics STANDARD Missile, the Navy’s premier surface-to-air supersonic missile system. In 1994, he founded Zytex Instruments, Ltd., a company formed to provide telemetry data systems and displays for use in the television broadcast of auto races. The company was ultimately sold to Sports Line, Inc. (www.sportsline.com) a subsidiary of CBS Television. He received his B.S. in Engineering from the United States Naval Academy, after which he served as an officer and Naval Aviator in the United States Marine Corps.

and

All 6G, LLC

Founded by Dean Goodman who brings his experience in management and ownership of private and publicly traded companies and several billions of dollars of communications transactions; and Stephan Sloan, expert in the valuation of spectrum and communications networks, All 6G identifies technologies that enable the paradigm shifts required to meet the demands of future generations.

About CEA Group

Founded in 1973, CEA is a leading provider of investment banking services. With a team of experienced personnel worldwide, CEA has an unequaled depth and breadth of industry knowledge, expertise and long-standing industry relationships. CEA has completed over 1,000 transactions totaling $60+ billion in more than 60 countries. CEA’s reputation and track record of success are built on delivering innovative, value-added solutions and services to clients worldwide.

CEA Atlantic Advisors, LLC is a FINRA Registered Broker-Dealer and a member of SIPC.

