500 Global Announces Promotion of Mei Chel Tan to Global Managing Partner

Appointment reflects expanding demand for entrepreneurial ecosystem development and AI readiness across emerging markets.

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--500 Global, one of the world’s most active venture capital firms1, today announced the promotion of Mei Chel Tan to Global Managing Partner. Her appointment reflects both her leadership in expanding 500 Global’s footprint across high-growth regions and the accelerating AI transformation that is positioning nascent and emerging markets as central drivers of the next era of global growth.

Mei Chel joined 500 Global in 2016 and was appointed Partner in 2023. Over the past decade, she has helped shape the firm’s expansion across Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa — architecting the launch of early Asian investment funds and vehicles, leading market-entry strategies, developing national ecosystem diagnostics, and guiding governments and institutions in translating development priorities into actionable investment and digital transformation roadmaps. She has focused on building tailored early-stage funds, founder programs, and ecosystem infrastructures that help catalyze long-term, technology-led economic growth.

Her promotion comes at a defining moment for global markets. 500 Global has observed that governments, sovereign investors, and development institutions are increasingly prioritizing the integration of entrepreneurship and artificial intelligence as demographic shifts, supply-chain realignment, and rapid digitization reshape national competitiveness. By 2040, 3 billion new internet users are expected to come online2, the majority from emerging markets. Simultaneously, global economies stand to unlock trillions in additional annual value through AI adoption3, with emerging markets — projected to account for 65% of global economic growth by 2035 — playing a central role4. Together, 500 Global believes AI and entrepreneurship generate powerful multiplier effects: creating new industries, boosting productivity, accelerating export growth, and driving long-term economic diversification. As a result, innovation ecosystems are now foundational to national and regional competitiveness.

”As AI becomes the infrastructure layer of the global economy, founders need ecosystems that can support AI-driven scale. Mei Chel has been instrumental in shaping 500 Global’s commercial approach to market development, turning the AI platform shift into investable opportunities and long-term value across high-growth regions,” said Christine Tsai, CEO & Founding Partner, 500 Global.

“Mei Chel has shown how private capital can move beyond company-level investing to help build the market foundations—talent, infrastructure, and policy alignment—that unlock scalable, technology-led growth,” said Courtney Powell, Managing Partner & COO of 500 Global. “Her leadership demonstrates how strategic capital can accelerate the evolution of entire ecosystems into investable innovation hubs.”

500 Global remains committed to investing in high-potential founders and partnering with governments and international organizations to build resilient, competitive innovation ecosystems through venture funds, founder education, and market-building programs that support economic transformation. Institutions interested in strategic collaboration are invited to engage with 500 Global on long-term ecosystem partnerships.

About 500 Global

500 Global is a multi-stage venture capital firm with $2.2B in assets under management5 that invests in founders building fast-growing technology companies. We focus on markets where technology, innovation, and capital can unlock long-term value and drive economic growth and development. We work closely with key stakeholders and advise governments on how best to support entrepreneurial ecosystems and economic development in emerging markets. 500 Global has backed over 5,000 founders representing more than 3,000 companies operating in 80+ countries. We have invested in more than 35+ companies valued at over $1 billion and 160+ companies valued at over $100 million (including private, public, and exited companies) (as of June 30, 2025). We have launched 200+ startup program batches in 24 markets, accelerated 4,000+ startups and mentored 6,000+ founders. Our 180+ team members are located in more than 23 countries and bring experience as entrepreneurs, investors, and operators from some of the world’s leading technology companies.

THE CONTENT IN THIS PRESS RELEASE IS PROVIDED FOR GENERAL INFORMATIONAL OR EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. 500 GLOBAL MAKES NO REPRESENTATIONS AS TO THE ACCURACY OR INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN AND WHILE 500 GLOBAL HAS TAKEN REASONABLE STEPS TO ENSURE THAT THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS ACCURATE AND UP-TO-DATE, NO LIABILITY CAN BE ACCEPTED FOR ANY ERROR OR OMISSIONS. UNLESS OTHERWISE STATED IN THIS PRESS RELEASE, ANY PREDICTIONS, FORECASTS, CONCLUSIONS, VIEWS OR OPINIONS EXPRESSED REPRESENT THE CURRENT VIEW AND THINKING OF 500 GLOBAL WITH REGARD TO THE SUBJECT MATTER THEREIN AND/OR ANALYSIS WHICH HAS NOT BEEN INDEPENDENTLY VERIFIED, AND WHICH IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE AT ANY TIME.

UNDER NO CIRCUMSTANCES SHOULD ANY OF THE CONTENT IN THIS PRESS RELEASE BE CONSTRUED AS LEGAL, TAX OR INVESTMENT ADVICE FROM 500 GLOBAL OR ANY OF ITS AFFILIATES. 500 GLOBAL DOES NOT GUARANTEE ANY FUTURE RESULTS FOR ANY DECISIONS MADE BASED IN WHOLE OR IN PART ON THE CONTENT OR INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN. ALL READERS OF THIS PRESS RELEASE SHOULD CONSULT WITH THEIR OWN COUNSEL, ACCOUNTANT OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISORS BEFORE TAKING ANY ACTION IN CONNECTION WITH THIS PRESS RELEASE.

UNDER NO CIRCUMSTANCES SHOULD ANY INFORMATION OR CONTENT IN THIS PRESS RELEASE, BE CONSIDERED AS AN OFFER TO SELL OR SOLICITATION OF INTEREST TO PURCHASE ANY SECURITIES ADVISED BY 500 GLOBAL OR ANY OF ITS AFFILIATES OR REPRESENTATIVES. FURTHER, NO CONTENT OR INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS PRESS RELEASE IS OR IS INTENDED AS AN OFFER TO PROVIDE ANY INVESTMENT ADVISORY SERVICE OR FINANCIAL ADVICE BY 500 GLOBAL. UNDER NO CIRCUMSTANCES SHOULD ANYTHING HEREIN BE CONSTRUED AS FUND MARKETING MATERIALS BY PROSPECTIVE INVESTORS CONSIDERING AN INVESTMENT INTO ANY 500 GLOBAL INVESTMENT FUND. UNDER NO CIRCUMSTANCES SHOULD ANY CONTENT BE INTERPRETED AS TESTIMONIALS OR ENDORSEMENT OF THE INVESTMENT PERFORMANCE OF ANY 500 GLOBAL FUND BY A PROSPECTIVE INVESTOR CONSIDERING AN INVESTMENT INTO ANY 500 GLOBAL INVESTMENT FUND.

Media Contact

Media Relations at 500 Global

press@500.co