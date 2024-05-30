32-Provider FQHC to Enhance Workflows with eClinicalWorks and Sunoh.ai

Stone Mountain Health Services selects the AI-powered medical scribe to reduce physician burnout

eClinicalWorks®, the largest ambulatory cloud EHR, today announced that Virginia-based Stone Mountain Health Services selected Sunoh.ai, an AI-powered medical scribe, to optimize clinical workflows, enhance practice efficiency, and improve patient care. Last year, eClinicalWorks integrated a series of transformative AI features into its EHR system, including the integration with Sunoh.ai.





Stone Mountain Health Services’ mission is to provide quality primary health care that is accessible, affordable, and community-based to Southwestern Virginia. The practice offers primary healthcare services, behavioral health, and dental care. Their vision is to be the recognized leader in the provision of accessible health care in our communities through integrity, excellence, and diversity of services.

“Introducing AI-powered medical scribe Sunoh.ai is a step towards improving our clinical workflows,” says Jody Willis Hill, family nurse practitioner at Stone Mountain Health Services. “Sunoh.ai offers faster and more efficient documentation. By saving time during patient visits and post-visit documentation, physicians can focus on improving patient care. This also helps reduce physician burnout by reducing the amount of time spent on after-hours documentation. It will also facilitate timely billing and enhance overall practice efficiency.”

Sunoh.ai is a leading player in the AI-powered medical scribe industry – trusted by over 30,000 providers nationwide. It is specifically designed to turn patient-doctor conversations into clinical documentation. It goes beyond the current AI transcription tools to create actionable highlights, alerts, next steps, and patient visit summaries for physicians to review, edit, and approve. It captures intricate information, including lab orders, imaging, medication instructions, referrals, and follow-up appointments. Sunoh.ai is the first ambient listening technology that can generate multimodal notes.

“At eClinicalWorks, our mission is to help providers deliver quality care with ease and efficiency,” said Girish Navani, CEO and cofounder of eClinicalWorks. “The integration with Sunoh.ai is helping practices like Stone Mountain Health Services reduce physician burnout and improve patient care, enabling providers to focus on what they do best: serve their patients. With comprehensive, unified solutions for health centers, including medical, dental, behavioral health, vision, and value-based care, eClinicalWorks continues to empower providers with cutting-edge technology.”

“Sunoh.ai assists healthcare providers in saving up to two hours daily on documentation, which is 8-10 hours of weekly time savings,” says Saurabh Singh, vice president of Sunoh.ai. “Sunoh.ai’s cutting-edge technology is transforming healthcare, reinventing how providers interact with their EHR systems. Automating documentation reduces the administrative burdens, helping providers fully focus on patient care.”

Sunoh.ai is available to eClinicalWorks users on any device through eClinicalMobile® and eClinicalTouch® apps. eClinicalWorks offers innovative, unified solutions that enable simplified documentation, interoperability, and enhanced patient engagement. It helps healthcare providers optimize resources, focus on patient care, and reduce costs.

About Stone Mountain Health Services



Founded in 1976, Stone Mountain Health Services’ is a community-based, non-profit organization with a mission to provide quality primary health care accessible, affordable, and community-based to Southwestern Virginia. The practice offers primary healthcare services, in addition to behavioral health, and dental care. Besides this, they offer a reduced fee program for indigent patients. Their vision is to be the recognized leader in the provision of accessible health care in our communities through integrity, excellence, and diversity of services. To know more visit https://www.stonemountainhealthservices.org/.

About eClinicalWorks



eClinicalWorks® was founded in 1999 to help digitize paper charts for ambulatory practices. Today, eClinicalWorks leads the nation in innovation with cloud-based solutions for Electronic Health Records and Practice Management. In addition, we help ambulatory practices, specialists, health centers, urgent care facilities, and hospital systems manage their revenue cycle, patient relationships, and Population Health initiatives. More than 180,000 providers and nearly 1 million medical professionals rely upon the power and scalability of the eCW Cloud for flexible clinical documentation, better front-office workflows, and more efficient billing driven by Robotic Process Automation. We combine innovation, leading-edge technology, and a commitment to patient safety to enable practices to grow and thrive amid the challenges of 21st-century healthcare. For more information, visit www.eclinicalworks.com, follow us on Facebook and Twitter, or call (866) 888-6929.

About Sunoh.ai



Sunoh.ai is a revolutionary, EHR-agnostic, AI-powered ambient listening technology. Sunoh.ai is designed to seamlessly translate natural language conversations between healthcare providers and patients into clinical documentation, offering a unique and immersive experience. Sunoh.ai makes clinical documentation faster and more efficient than ever before. For more information, visit https://sunoh.ai/.

