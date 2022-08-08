2G and 3G Network Shutdown Report: Rationale, Lessons Learned and Best Practices – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “2G and 3G network shutdowns- Rationale, lessons learned and best practices” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The arrival of 5G networks has led operators and regulators to consider shutting down older mobile legacy networks. The coming period up to 2025 is thus expected to be the one with the most 2G and 3G network sunsets ever. The shutdown of legacy networks allows MNOs to refarm spectrum and shift frequencies towards new and more spectral-efficient networks. By reducing the number of mobile generations supported and accompanying the migration processes, MNOs will be able to reduce their expenses, including OpEx.

This extensive bottom-up study covers 15 countries and more than 40 MNOs and offers:

A state of the art of mobile network evolution

Best practices for network shutdown

Regulatory issues related to the shutdown process

Opportunities and challenges of the transition

A detailed overview of MNO strategies in 15 countries

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. State of the art

The evolution of mobile networks

Network decommissioning

Network shutdowns become more numerous

Selection of countries where 2G/3G are no longer supported

Key announced drivers for shutting down old network

3. Shutdown best practices

Best practices for a successful legacy network shutdown process

Best marketing levers for a successful legacy network shutdown

Secure the IoT customer base with specific actions

4. Regulatory issues

Different degrees of regulatory involvement

Shutdown processes mainly led by MNOs

5. Opportunities

4G and 5G much more efficient than 2G or 3G

and 5G much more efficient than 2G or 3G Less users in older technologies

Spectrum influences how the network is designed

Getting additional spectrum

DSS eases the transition from NSA to 5G SA

Main paths to reduce energy consumption

Replacement of old network equipment (2G/3G/4G)

6. Challenging issues

Manage the transition efficiently and in advance

IoT business

IoT technologies over cellular

7. Overview of country and MNO strategies

7.1. China

7.2. Czech Republic

7.3. France

7.4. Germany

7.5. Italy

7.6. Japan

7.7. Netherlands

7.8. Norway

7.9. Singapore

7.10. South Korea

7.11. Spain

7.12. Switzerland

7.13. Taiwan

7.14. United Kingdom

7.15. United States

Companies Mentioned

3 UK

AT&T

Bouygues Telecom

China Mobile

China Telecom

China Unicom

Chunghwa

Far EasTone

Grupo Masmovil

Ice

Illiad FR/IT

KDDI

KPN

KT

LGU+

NTT DoCoMo

Orange ES/FR

O2 CZ/UK

Salt

SFR

SingTel

SKT

SoftBank

StarHub

Sunrise

Swisscom

Taiwan Mobile

Telefonica ES/GER

Telia No

Telenor

TIM

T-Mobile USA/GER/CZ/NL

Verizon

Vodafone ES/UK/IT/CZ/GER

VodafoneZiggo NL

WindTre

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k71eva

Contacts

ResearchAndMarkets.com



Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager



press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470



For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630



For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900