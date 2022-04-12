280blue Announces Rebranding to Outside Labs

Rebranding and Name Change Reflect Articulated Vision for Agency Relationship with Clients and Employees

BOULDER, Colo. & SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–280blue, an integrated marketing and strategic communications agency for venture-backed B2B technology companies, today announced its name change to Outside Labs, as part of an overall rebranding.

Based on input from employees, advisors, past and current clients and industry luminaries, the rebrand to Outside Labs more accurately reflects the agency’s vision – providing an “outside” perspective to B2B technology founders, CEOs, marketers and the venture capital community in order to design, execute and deliver strategic programs aligned with business goals. These changes come on the heels of accelerated growth, strategic leadership hires and new service offerings aligned with evolving client needs. The rebrand includes a new visual identity and website that reflects the vision, our passion, experience and creativity and love for being outside.

Founded in 2015 by a group of senior Silicon Valley marketing leaders led by CEO Kim Kaputska, the agency quickly grew working with companies including CloudGenix, Sysdig and Blue Data. While its reputation for successfully helping its clients drive business growth and establish market leadership grew, clients continued to ask for strategic communications services – public relations, analyst relations and social media. As a team, the agency has helped more than 50 companies, including 10 that were acquired or filed for IPO.

Over the past several years, the agency has invested heavily in hiring leaders with decades of experience in strategic marketing and communications including Allen Marin, Matt Mehus and Jin Woo. Outside Labs has also committed significant resources in expanding training programs to grow and attract top talent. In addition, the agency has invested in creating unique employee benefits and perks including a $5000 per year Learning and Discovery budget to explore professional and personal interests.

“The rebranding is an exciting and necessary evolution of our agency that better reflects who we are today and want to be moving forward,” said Kaputska. “Key hires to our leadership team during the past few years have enabled us to truly differentiate ourselves with our extensive expertise across marketing and strategic communications in key services areas. Our combined experience and deep tech knowledge in areas like IT infrastructure, networking, security, cloud computing and AI/ML is what enables us to give our clients an outside perspective to help our clients reach their next stage of growth.”

Outside Labs offers services across four key areas:

Strategic GTM: Developing messaging, positioning, and buyer personas

Developing messaging, positioning, and buyer personas Marketing Foundry: Launching seed or Series A companies with a clear roadmap for success

Launching seed or Series A companies with a clear roadmap for success Revenue Marketing: Creating and converting demand to sales to reach any revenue goal

Creating and converting demand to sales to reach any revenue goal Strategic Comms: Telling unique stories and amplifying it across all channels–PR, AR and social media

“Outside Labs helped elevate us above the noise in a crowded marketplace with dozens of vendors. In short order, they helped us craft our messaging and positioned us with the press and analyst community in a way that truly articulated our differentiated approach to SD-WAN,” said Kumar Ramachandran, CEO and co-founder at CloudGenix. “There is a direct correlation to the work of Outside Labs and our accelerated growth, which ultimately made us an attractive target for acquisition by Palo Alto Networks.”

“MuralNet started with a vision where every Tribal community has access to broadband internet and Outside Labs played a key role in helping overcome key challenges with a public relations campaign and ongoing activity to continue that momentum,” said Martin Casado, Co-founder, MuralNet.

“We came to Outside Labs to support the launch of Era Software. They brought our story to life with a messaging framework that let us get to market with a differentiated position,” said Travis Reed, VP of Sales for Era Software. “They also turned that position into strong pieces of content and a PR program that built awareness of what we were doing. Any early-stage company needs a partner like Outside Labs if they want to go to market successfully.”

We see things differently. With deep Silicon Valley roots, headquarters in Boulder, Colorado, and employees all over the country, we look beyond the ordinary to breathe life into new ideas. With our decades of expertise across strategic marketing and communications, technology knowledge and passion for creativity, we partner with you to bring your innovative ideas to market. Whether you’re accelerating growth for your next round of funding, building momentum for an IPO, or launching a new business unit, our team brings a unique “outside” perspective to help you reach the next stage of growth.

Contacts

Matt Stubbs



(801) 703-6626



mattstubbs@280blue.com