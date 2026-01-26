2025 Brought Exciting Developments for Zeevo Clients, Building Momentum for Firm’s 10th Anniversary

Client Milestones, Technology Innovation & Disciplined Execution Defined the Year

“From industry-shaping technology launches and complex global implementations to expanded capabilities and exciting team additions, 2025 brought meaningful developments for both our clients and our organization,” commented Joey Johnsen, Chief Executive Officer.

TRANSFORMING AIRCRAFT LEASING TECHNOLOGY

Recognizing how technology is rapidly reshaping aircraft leasing, Lease Logic, Inc. (“Lease Logic”) and Zeevo teamed up to launch Fly Forward®, a next-generation lease and asset management system.

Designed for real-time portfolio visibility, automated lease and fleet data, and executive-ready financial, technical, and marketing reporting.

Launched with Aviator Capital as launch customer and continues to gain adoption industry-wide, backed by the Zeevo team as lead implementor and integrator.

Enabled a two-way integration with technical records and utilization tracking system Aerflow to integrate Fly Forward’s interconnectivity built natively on Microsoft technologies to enhance client efficiencies, as well as improve collaboration , compliance, and asset value management.

“Fly Forward reflects how lessors operate. It was built by lessors, for lessors, to support better decisions without forcing aircraft lessors to adapt to technology that wasn’t designed for their business,” emphasized Johnsen.

DELIVERING CLIENT MILESTONES AT SCALE

Zeevo served as an execution partner and global program management office for leading aircraft lessors and other clients navigating complex, high-stakes initiatives:

Orchestrated multi-system implementations across accounting, lease and asset management, and financial planning platforms.

Aligned Finance, Technical, Marketing, Contracts, IT, Operations, and audit stakeholders, managing multiple service providers on behalf of clients to maintain momentum and deliver programs and projects on time and ready to scale.

Delivered lease and asset operations managed services and executive-ready reporting, strengthening control environments, improving automation, and translating complex operational and financial data into clear, decision-ready insights used in boardrooms and market-facing applications.

Johnsen underscored that “across engagements, clients gain confidence that critical initiatives are being executed with rigor and care—allowing leadership teams to stay focused while Zeevo manages the complexity.”

EXPANDING CAPABILITIES & WORLD-CLASS TALENT

Zeevo expanded core capabilities, enhanced internal operations, and formalized roles focusing on disciplined execution, scalable processes, and consistent delivery as the firm grows:

Broadened managed services and implementation capabilities across aircraft leasing operations, including lease and asset data management, system selection, and end-to-end deployment across finance, asset management, and technical records platforms.

Strengthened dedicated accounting and controls leadership, a structured client success function, and specialized “deal decoder” roles to translate commercial and technical documentation into accurate, system-ready operational data.

Advanced automation and data-enabled workflows with an emphasis on practical application, data quality, and accountability, supported by structured training and adoption check-ins.

Added operations leadership and support personnel, alongside refinements to hiring, onboarding, and knowledge-sharing practices.

“Together, these enhancements reinforced Zeevo’s internal foundation, enabling greater consistency, resilience, and scalability in support of client work,” pointed out Johnsen.

CREATING POSITIVE IMPACT BEYOND CLIENT ENGAGEMENTS

The Zeevo team remained actively engaged in the community, participating in industry events, supporting local non-profit organizations, and volunteering time for board service and community efforts.

Engaged in the broader aviation community through industry events and ongoing support for the ISTAT Foundation.

Supported early-career and internship programs to provide hands-on exposure to the future generation of leaders.

“Together, these efforts reflect Zeevo’s belief that long-term success across industries is built not only on execution, but on investing in people, relationships, and community,” highlighted Johnsen.

HEADING INTO 2026

As Zeevo marks its 10th anniversary, the company continues to be propelled by strong tailwinds and focused on delivering the clarity, accountability, and results its clients expect.

“Zeevo is operating from a stronger position—anchored in deeper client relationships, disciplined internal execution, and a culture that is intentional about how it scales. We look back with pride on this past year that showed how diverse and vibrant our business is, and we look forward to embarking on our much-awaited 10th anniversary throughout the current year,” concluded Johnsen.

