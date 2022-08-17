2 Twelve Solutions Awarded US Navy Production Contract to Operationalize Modern Enterprise Capabilities Into a Global Secure Enterprise Network

Home Business Wire 2 Twelve Solutions Awarded US Navy Production Contract to Operationalize Modern Enterprise...
WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#2twelvesolutions–To transform, digitize, and govern its enterprise networks, the U.S. Navy has chosen a comprehensive technology solution from 2 Twelve Solutions, Reston, Virginia. On 3 August 2022, the Navy awarded 2 Twelve Solutions a $93.5 million Other Transaction Agreement (OTA) to productionize the firm’s highly successful prototype for operationalizing modern enterprise capabilities. At the heart of the solution is 2 Twelve Solutions’ advanced application programming interface (API), multi-cloud platform and Orchestrated Repository for the Enterprise (ORE), leveraging 2 Twelve Solutions’ world-class, highly secure datacenter infrastructure.

“We are thrilled and honored to continue our partnership with the Navy through this contract award,” said Lloyd Osafo, Founder and CEO of 2 Twelve Solutions. “This exciting technology will directly impact the Navy’s active personnel and the missions they support by driving digital transformation of core technology systems.” The cloud-native technology underlying the platform and ORE was originally developed by 2 Twelve Solutions as a commercial solution for the U.S. financial sector. The prototype effort validated this commercial solution is directly capable of enhancing the mission effectiveness of Navy information technology (IT) systems and platforms, most prominently, the Naval Digital Platform (NDP), which is a key component in the Navy’s enterprise digital transformation.

Customer-tailored, cloud-native technology development and implementation efforts such as this are the product of 2 Twelve Solutions’ advanced corporate capability, embodied in its wholly owned and operated, on-premise End-to-End Engineering Laboratory (E3 Lab™) and its lab-experienced engineers. This datacenter laboratory features multiple cloud platforms and is highly configurable and scalable – capable of accurately simulating any enterprise environment and validating end-to-end solutions. This unique capability permits 2 Twelve Solutions to partner and collaborate with government and industry technology leaders – such as the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) and open source communities – to prototype emerging technologies, create and validate technical standards, specifications, concepts, tools, and processes in an end-to-end environment.

About 2 Twelve Solutions

2 Twelve Solutions extensive work with the standards and open source communities defines the firm’s mission – To develop standards-based technology as the nucleus of world-class, cost-effective solutions precisely engineered for mission customers’ needs. 2 Twelve Solutions’ rare combination of a data center laboratory, hands-on engineers, custom analytical platforms and due diligence multi-cloud platforms delivers research, early adopter, staging and integrating data and procedures for a high confidence deployment into an end-to-end production environment. 2 Twelve Solutions’ services are quickly, easily obtained through a contract or agreement tailored by our experienced acquisition cell. For the Federal sector, 2 Twelve Solutions is an approved veteran-owned small business with the ability to accept and rapidly execute sole source contracts. For more information visit https://2twelvesolutions.com or contact Michelle Alden.

