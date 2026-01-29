2.5Gbps MIPI® D-PHY ReDriver™ from Diodes Incorporated Optimizes Signal Integrity for Automotive Camera Monitoring Systems and ADAS

PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Diodes Incorporated (Diodes) (Nasdaq: DIOD) today announces the release of the automotive-compliant* PI2MEQX2505Q. The 1.8V, 2.5Gbps MIPI D-PHY ReDriver features four differential data lanes and one clock lane and is designed specifically for the MIPI D-PHY 1.2 protocol. The device regenerates D-PHY signaling in channels that involve PCB traces, connectors, and cables, providing optimal electrical performance from a CSI-2/DSI source to sink by compensating for frequency loss.

The PI2MEQX2505Q supports data rates up to 2.5Gbps across its configuration, which differentiates it from other retimer solutions available on the market, enabling it to support the higher pixel count requirements of automotive camera monitoring systems and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

The ReDriver provides programmable receiver equalization, adjustable output voltage swing, and selectable transceiver pre-emphasis levels. This configurability allows engineers to extend PCB trace lengths while reducing signal latency and minimizing overall system cost and power consumption. For instance, the receiver equalization can be set to three standard levels—3dB, 6dB, or 9dB at 1250MHz—and to select the pre-emphasis levels at 0dB, 1dB, or 3dB, while the output voltage swing can be adjusted up to 275mV. These settings can be configured through the local I2C interface or by using pin-strap control.

Power efficiency is also a critical design feature, particularly for battery electric vehicles (BEVs). The device operates from a low supply voltage of 1.8V. It minimizes power consumption by supporting ultra-low power (ULPS) and low-power (LP) states. Activity-detection circuitry integrated into the D-PHY link interface facilitates its transition into a lower power mode when in the ULPS and LP states. Power consumption metrics include 200mW (max.) in active mode, 6mW in low-power mode, and 0.2mW (max.) in standby mode.

The PI2MEQX2505Q is supplied in the very small W-QFN3555-28/SWP package (3.5mm x 5.5mm), occupying minimal board space and supporting high-density channel routing in compact system designs. The PI2MEQX2505Q is available at $0.88 in 3,500-piece quantities. Standard compliance versions, PI2MEQX2505A and PI2MEQX2503A (4 lanes and 2 lanes of data respectively), are also available for industrial and commercial applications.

For more information, please visit the Diodes Incorporated website: https://www.diodes.com/products/connectivity/signal-integrity-redriversrepeaterssignal-conditioners#.

About Diodes Incorporated

Diodes Incorporated (Nasdaq: DIOD), a Standard and Poor’s SmallCap 600 and Russell 3000 Index company, delivers high-quality semiconductor products to the world’s leading companies in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer electronics, and communications markets. We leverage our expanded product portfolio of analog and discrete power solutions combined with leading-edge packaging technology to meet customers’ needs. Our broad range of application-specific products and solutions-focused sales, coupled with global operations including engineering, testing, manufacturing, and customer service, enable us to be a premier provider for high-volume, high-growth markets. For more information, visit www.diodes.com.

*Automotive-compliant - AEC qualified, manufactured in facilities certified to IATF 16949, supporting PPAP documents.

