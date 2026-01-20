1stDibs 2025 Trend Report: Heritage Revival, Cowboy Core, and Y2K Resurgence Drive Luxury E-Commerce Trends

1stDibs presents the latest data on the site’s consumer-buying trends from the past year

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--1stDibs, the leading marketplace for extraordinary design, has released its 2025 Luxury E-Commerce Report, drawing on unique data and insights from its global marketplace. The report unveils the defining trends of 1stDibs’ discerning audience across the following core luxury categories: Furniture & Lighting, Art, Watches & Jewelry, Handbags, and Fashion.

“Twenty-five years into the new millennium, design lovers are showing nostalgia for creations dating back to the beginning of the 21st century, as evinced by the resurging popularity of Y2K fashion,” says Anthony Barzilay Freund, 1stDibs Editorial Director and Director of Fine Art. “Looking further back, design movements from the early 1900s — namely Art Deco, which was officially launched by a famed Paris exposition in 1925, and Art Nouveau — have seen an uptick of interest from 1stDibs shoppers. Also trending: Tiffany lighting, Old Master–inspired oil paintings and jewelry from such legacy brands as Tiffany & Co, Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels. These are just a few examples of the heritage pieces that collectors are turning to as they aim to bring richness and historical character to both their interiors and wardrobes.”

Key findings from the report include:

A strong Y2K and 2000s-era fashion resurgence , with ‘Sex and the City' -inspired clothing topping fashion searches in Q2, coinciding with the premiere of And Just Like That . ‘Roberto Cavalli dress’ and ‘Christian Dior 2003 fashion’ also placed as popular fashion search terms, with ‘Prada heels 2009’ cinching the spot as the number one shoe search .

, with -inspired clothing topping fashion searches in Q2, coinciding with the premiere of . and also placed as popular fashion search terms, with cinching the spot as . Patek Philippe watch searches grew by 28% following new model announcements

searches grew by following new model announcements Searches for “old mine cut” rings spiked by 27% following Taylor Swift’s engagement ring debut in August

rings spiked by following Taylor Swift’s engagement ring debut in August Western & Americana style grew in popularity , with navajo rugs , turquoise jewelry , and equestrian styles climbing steadily throughout the year

style grew in popularity with , , and climbing steadily throughout the year Hermès dominated the handbag category, with Birkins and Kellys ranking as the top-five most viewed handbags. The most expensive handbag sale of the year was a Hermes Kelly 25, listed at $88,990

Please find a link to the full Luxury E-Commerce Report linked here.

2025-Defining Cross-Category Trends

Y2K and 2000s-Era Fashion Trends

The iconic 2000s-era and Y2K styles gained notable traction this year, with “Sex and the City clothing” topping fashion-related search terms, following the debut of And Just Like That final season. Carrie Bradshaw’s iconic Dior Newsprint Dress remained one of the most heavily viewed and favorited fashion listings on the site, underscoring the ongoing cultural pull of Sex and the City and the era it represents.

Further fashion staples from the 2000s experienced significant growth, with Louis Vuitton handbags, vintage Versace, and Roberto Cavalli all experiencing an uptick of interest. “Prada heels 2009” became the leading search term for shoes, spiking by 145% in Q3. Meanwhile, “Dior Saddle Bag” landed in the top-15 of all handbag searches, surging by 112% in Q1, while pink handbag orders grew 50% year-over-year.

The penchant for Y2K’s signature loud colors, patterns, and maximalist motifs wasn’t just limited to fashion. “Leopard couch” was among the top-40 seating-related search terms, and snake-themed jewelry and watches consistently ranked highly in searches and favorites.

Classical Glamour & Revivalism

Furniture, lighting, and art trends in 2025 revealed a strong appetite for the classical glamour of early and mid-20th century aesthetics. Shoppers favored pieces from the Art Nouveau and Art Deco movements, with rich fabrics, ornate finishes, and bold colors driving engagement. Art Deco, celebrating its 100th year in 2025, saw particular spikes in demand, with “Art deco chandelier” placed in the top-30 lighting searches and searches jumping 99% in Q1. Picasso was the year’s top-selling artist, with searches spiking 54% year-over-year, whereas the top Art Deco sale of the year was a signed Albert Cheuret “Hérons” chandelier, circa 1925, which sold for $65,323.

Modern brands like Ralph Lauren that feature historical references and a sense of legacy in their work also proved popular this year. 1stDibs experienced a strong search demand for “Ralph Lauren” and specifically “Ralph Lauren furniture.” Across categories, collectors have embraced the resurgence of classical forms, rich textures, and sense of heritage in both vintage and modern pieces.

Western, Americana & Indigenous Craftsmanship

2025 brought a renewed interest in Western-influenced art, fashion, and design, with an emphasis on Americana-inflected pieces, turquoise-forward jewelry, and pieces crafted by the indigenous peoples of the Americas. As Beyoncé kicked off her ‘Cowboy Carter’ tour, 1stDibs collectors showed a similar affinity for Western-inspired style. Searches and purchases spotlighted cowboy boots, saddle bags, and horsebit loafers, reflecting a broader desire for classic American aesthetics. “Cowboy boots” ranked within the top-forty shoe search terms, while searches for Dior vintage saddle bags spiked 104% in Q1. Equestrian motifs also showed up in trending art; “horse painting” came in as the fifth most popular painting-related search term, and “Remington bronze sculpture” ranked in the top-ten sculpture-related searches.

Indigenous craftsmanship was similarly in demand. Navajo home designs experienced a surge in popularity, with searches for “navajo rugs” climbing 39% in Q1 and 32% in Q3. 1stDibs also saw an increased interest in turquoise jewelry and squash blossom necklaces, with searches for the former growing 45% in Q3.

Heirloom Bridal

Timeless and classic bridal fashion and jewelry remained in demand throughout 2025. “Wedding gown dresses” was the most-searched clothing term and the second overall search term of the year, with legacy fashion houses Dior, Valentino, and Ralph Lauren all landing in the top-ten searches. On the jewelry front, a 1950’s Tiffany & Co. Emerald Cut 10 Carat Diamond Ring was the 3rd most expensive jewelry sale at $526,000, reflecting the changing taste of 1stDibs’ shoppers. Wedding and engagement rings choice consistently featured vintage designs and high impact center-set diamonds from heritage jewelry houses, with “diamond engagement rings” ranked the sixth most common jewelry-related search term.

The spate of high-profile celebrity weddings and engagements consistently sparked increases in search activity, such as an 80% surge in searches for “Vivienne Westwood dress” after Charli XCX’s nuptials and a 609% spike for “Ralph Lauren wedding dress” following Selena Gomez’s wedding. On the jewelry front, “East west ring” searches jumped 98% surrounding Zendaya’s Golden Globes engagement ring debut, whereas Taylor Swift’s Instagram engagement ring reveal saw a 27% spike in “old mine cut” searches, underscoring celebrity influence on fashion and jewelry trends.

Category-Specific Trends

Furniture & Lighting

Furniture and lighting trends were led by early to mid-20th century aesthetics, highlighting a preference for modern works from the Art Nouveau and Art Deco movements:

Searches for “Art Nouveau” jumped 41% in Q3.

“Chandelier” was the most searched for lighting-related term, with “Art deco chandelier” ranking in the top-thirty lighting searches

Art

This past year showed a demand for museum-caliber artists:

Salvador Dali and Pablo Picasso grabbed the top spots. The latter was the top selling artist of 2025, with orders spiking 54% year-over-year.

1stDibs shoppers turned to the platform for Heritage Revival pieces and works inspired by the Old Masters; “Oil paintings” was the most popular painting-related search term, with “antique oil painting,” “renoir paintings,” and “claude monet paintings” all ranking in the top-thirty painting searches.

Watches & Jewelry

Legacy jewelry houses remain dominant, with long-established American and European brands leading sales performance:

In the jewelry category, Tiffany, Cartier, and Van Cleef & Arpels had the highest volume of sales. Tiffany & Co. came in first place, with orders climbing by 4%, while David Yurman moved into fourth place with orders growing by 13%.

Citrine notably jumped 37% in year-over-year orders.

Heritage watch brands stood out as the most popular picks for 2025, with Rolex continuing to hold the spot as the top selling watch brand.

Audemars Piguet saw a 56% growth in orders timed to the 150th anniversary in 2025. Notably, searches for “audemars piguet ladies watch” jumped by 71% following Rihanna’s Instagram birth announcement showing her Audemars Piguet Royal Oak.

Handbags

‘Birkinmania’ gripped the fashion world in 2025:

Hermès bags ranked as the top-five most viewed handbags on the site; the first and second most favorited handbags were a Birkin and a Kelly.

The most expensive handbag sale of the year was a Hermes Kelly 25, listed at $88,990.

Fashion

As a premier source for rare and sought-after fashion collectibles, 1stDibs has markedly experienced rising demand for leading fashion brands of the early 2000s:

‘Sex and the City clothing’ was the number four clothing-related search in Q2, tied to And Just Like That’s final season debut.

final season debut. Louis Vuitton clinched the spot as the third bestselling handbag brand, and Versace saw a 12% hike in year-over-year orders.

Search interest concentrated around the early-2000s runway icons, with terms such as “Christian Dior 2003 fashion” and “Roberto Cavalli dress” ranking highly, while “Prada heels 2009” emerged as the most searched footwear query.

ABOUT 1STDIBS

1stDibs is a leading luxury marketplace connecting design lovers with sellers and makers of highly coveted vintage, antique and contemporary furniture, home decor, art, fine jewelry, watches and fashion.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

1stdibsus@camronglobal.com

1stdibsuk@camronglobal.com