1Money Partners With M0 to Launch “1Money Issuance”

Partnership provides path for stablecoins to be listed on 1Money.com and natively minted on the 1Money Network

In the new offering, 1Money issues fully reserved digital dollars, providing fintech builders with the infrastructure to launch and integrate customized, interoperable stablecoins at scale.

1Money brings a deep regulatory footprint in digital assets and holds one of the largest U.S. money-transmitter licensing footprints among stablecoin infrastructure providers, positioning itself as a trusted partner for businesses navigating stablecoin adoption. With today’s announcement, 1Money is extending that regulated infrastructure into stablecoin issuance, enabling businesses to access custom stablecoin capabilities through a comprehensive, regulated issuance model.

“Enterprises want stablecoins, but they want them with regulatory clarity, banking access, and operational control,” said Brian Shroder, Co-Founder and CEO of 1Money. “Building our issuance capabilities powered by M0 technology lets us deliver all three, without forcing clients into closed ecosystems or single-provider risk. We're bringing extensive U.S. licensing to a platform designed for competition, interoperability, and choice.” Shroder previously served as CEO of Binance.US and held executive roles at Ant Group and Uber.

1Money becomes the latest stablecoin infrastructure provider to build an issuance service based on M0 technology. M0 offers a universal platform that allows financial institutions to quickly incorporate sophisticated stablecoin issuance capabilities. Separately, application developers interested in integrating custom stablecoin infrastructure (brands such as MetaMask, Kast and Noble) build on M0’s stablecoin standards, allowing them to seamlessly work with issuers powered by the M0 technology stack.

“To unlock the next phase of digital money, the industry needs a rich ecosystem of trusted service providers that can offer reliable, interoperable digital money infrastructure for application developers,” said Luca Prosperi, CEO of M0.“When 1Money integrates with M0’s digital money operating system, it combines regulatory depth and operational maturity with standard, interoperable technology, giving fintech builders exactly what they need.”

1Money is the first vertically integrated, full-stack infrastructure company providing a unified technology layer across the lifecycle of stablecoins and real-world assets (RWAs). The 1Money ecosystem consists of three synergistic pillars:

1Money Network, a patent-pending Layer-1 blockchain purpose-built to be the fastest, cheapest, and most scalable network for compliant stablecoin and RWA transactions 1Money.com, a licensed and regulated orchestration platform that enables users to receive, buy, sell, convert, send, and custody both stablecoins and fiat currencies domestically and globally; and 1Money Issuance, an institutional-grade "Issuance-as-a-Service" solution that allows partners to launch white-labeled stablecoins for their own customers.

Operating through fully regulated entities and holding more U.S. money-transmitter licenses than most major stablecoin competitors, 1Money combines the rigor of traditional finance with the always-on speed and efficiency of Web3. This foundation enables faster settlement, lower costs, and enterprise-grade compliance, making 1Money the trusted infrastructure layer for global money movement.

M0 is the universal platform powering builders of application-specific stablecoins. With M0, developers can build safe, programmable and interoperable digital dollars. Learn more at m0.org

