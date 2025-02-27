1Kosmos Partners with Microsoft to Secure Entra ID Environments Through External Authentication Methods

New capabilities enable customers to unify identity verification and passwordless multifactor authentication for both Microsoft and Non-Microsoft Resources

ISELIN, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Blockchain--1Kosmos, a leader in unifying identity proofing and passwordless authentication, today announced the 1Kosmos platform now natively supports Microsoft Entra ID. This integration enables enterprises to enhance security and user experiences by using 1Kosmos to unify identity verification and passwordless access to their Microsoft ecosystem and non-Microsoft applications.

For easier onboarding, 1Kosmos gives organizations using Entra ID a safe and secure way to provision new users and organizations without overwhelming the Service Desk with requests for account creation and password resets. Through a powerful self-service identity verification workflow and a passwordless MFA credential, users can scan a QR code or click a smart link to reset passwords or begin their onboarding journey.

With this integration, customers can now use 1Kosmos as an external authentication mechanism for Entra ID to unify ID verification and passwordless across their entire infrastructure—spanning both Microsoft and non-Microsoft ecosystems. This includes delivering a consistent passwordless MFA experience across Active Directory, Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, Linux, Unix, and even legacy systems.

“Microsoft Entra ID is a powerful identity platform, but support for non-Microsoft applications, legacy systems, and hybrid environments can be challenging,” said Rohan Pinto, CTO of 1Kosmos. “The 1Kosmos platform supplements Entra ID with an external authentication infrastructure that spans both modern and legacy systems, enforces high-assurance identity proofing and delivers secure, frictionless access to all enterprise applications—whether on-premises, in the cloud, or across hybrid environments.”

“At Microsoft, we believe security is a team effort. Our customers often use different vendor solutions, and Microsoft Entra ID helps protect these diverse environments. With the new integration of Entra ID External Authentication Methods and 1Kosmos, our customers can now use 1Kosmos’ identity verification and passwordless solutions to enhance their security. This will make access easier and reduce fraud risks,” said Natee Pretikul, Principal Product Management Lead for Microsoft Security.

Key benefits of the 1Kosmos-Microsoft Entra ID integration include:

Phishing-resistant passwordless MFA : Eliminates reliance on passwords and shared secrets, reducing the risk of phishing attacks and credential theft.

: Eliminates reliance on passwords and shared secrets, reducing the risk of phishing attacks and credential theft. Enhanced user experiences : Provides seamless, biometric-based access for users without compromising security.

: Provides seamless, biometric-based access for users without compromising security. Streamlined compliance : Ensures adherence to stringent regulatory requirements by integrating high-assurance identity proofing and verification processes.

: Ensures adherence to stringent regulatory requirements by integrating high-assurance identity proofing and verification processes. Conditional Access flexibility : Enables organizations to specify authentication methods and policies tailored to the sensitivity of their assets and transactions.

: Enables organizations to specify authentication methods and policies tailored to the sensitivity of their assets and transactions. Comprehensive platform support: Delivers consistent, secure authentication across modern and legacy platforms.

Organizations using Microsoft Entra ID can now deploy 1Kosmos to enhance their security posture while simplifying employee and customer authentication. This integration is particularly beneficial for enterprises prioritizing Zero Trust frameworks and strong identity governance.

Availability

The 1Kosmos Platform with Entra ID integration is available immediately from 1Kosmos and its business partners worldwide.

About 1Kosmos

1Kosmos enables remote identity verification and passwordless multifactor authentication for workers, customers and residents to securely transact with digital services. By unifying identity proofing, credential verification and strong authentication, the 1Kosmos platform prevents identity impersonation, account takeover and fraud while delivering frictionless user experiences and preserving the privacy of users’ personal information. 1Kosmos performs millions of authentications daily for government agencies and some of the largest banks, telecommunications, higher education and healthcare organizations in the world. The company is funded by Forgepoint Capital and Gula Tech Adventures with headquarters in East Brunswick, New Jersey. For more information, visit www.1kosmos.com and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

