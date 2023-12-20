1Kosmos Named Best Non-phishable Passwordless MFA in 2023 ‘ASTORS’ Homeland Security Awards

1Kosmos BlockID unifies identity verification with biometric authentication to prevent account hijacking attacks

EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Blockchain—1Kosmos, the company that unifies identity proofing and passwordless authentication, today announced it was recognized as the Best non-phishable passwordless MFA solution in the 2023 ‘ASTORS’ Homeland Security Awards from American Security Today (AST).





Now in its eighth year, the ‘ASTORS’ Homeland Security Awards Program honors distinguished government and vendor solutions that deliver enhanced value, benefit, and intelligence to end users in a variety of government, homeland security and public safety vertical markets.

“Relying on knowledge base factors, whether it’s a password, one-time passcode, or some shred of personal information leads to security vulnerabilities from email and voice phishing that can cause massive disruption to businesses of all sizes,” said Hemen Vimadalal, CEO of 1Kosmos. “1Kosmos combines identity verification, biometrics with liveness detection and passwordless authentication to defeat phishing and vishing attacks. That’s why government agencies and some of the largest banks, telecommunications, higher education and healthcare organizations in the world have deployed BlockID. ”

‘ASTORS’ nominations are evaluated on their technical innovation, interoperability, specific impact within the category, overall impact to the industry, relatability to other industry technologies, and application feasibility outside of the industry.

About 1Kosmos BlockID

The 1Kosmos BlockID platform verifies user identity for straight-through onboarding of customers, workers and citizens. It creates a reusable digital wallet for high assurance authentication into digital services and instant validation of end-user qualifications, competencies, authority, and more. A unique privacy-by-design architecture centered around a private and permissioned blockchain eliminates centralized honeypots of end user personal identifiable information (PII), simplifying compliance to privacy mandates such as GDPR and providing organizations tamper evident verification to always know the identity behind devices accessing applications, data and services. BlockID has attained certification to NIST 800-63-3 and UKDIATF via Kantara, FIDO2 and iBeta DEA EPCS. It is delivered as a stand alone or embedded cloud service or via a managed service as a Credential Service Provider for residents.

About 1Kosmos

1Kosmos enables remote identity verification and passwordless multi-factor authentication for workers, customers and residents to securely transact with digital services. By unifying identity proofing, credential verification and strong authentication, the BlockID platform prevents identity impersonation, account takeover and fraud while delivering frictionless user experiences and preserving the privacy of users’ personal information. BlockID performs millions of authentications daily for government agencies and some of the largest banks, telecommunications, higher education and healthcare organizations in the world. The company is funded by Forgepoint Capital and Gula Tech Adventures with headquarters in East Brunswick, New Jersey. For more information, visit www.1kosmos.com and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

Contacts

Marc Gendron



Marc Gendron PR for 1Kosmos



617.877.7480



marc@mgpr.net