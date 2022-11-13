<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
120Hz Black Friday Deals 2022: Early 4K Smart TV Sales Listed by Spending Lab

di Business Wire

The top early Black Friday 120Hz TV deals for 2022, including Samsung, LG, Vizio, TCL & Sony TV sales

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Early Black Friday 120Hz TV deals for 2022 are here. Find the best discounts on 4K HDR OLED, LED and QLED smart TVs. Shop the latest deals using the links below.

Best 120Hz TV Deals:

More Smart TV Deals by Brand:

For more holiday savings, click here to shop the full range of live deals available at Walmart. Spending Lab earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Black Friday shoppers can save money this holiday season by using the free browser extension from Capital One Shopping. It’s completely free (Capital One customer or not) and instantly applies available coupons while shopping online. Their lightweight browser extension also allows shoppers to snag exclusive rewards while shopping online, which can be redeemed for gift cards. Capital One Shopping compensates Spending Lab when the browser extension is installed using the link provided.

About Spending Lab: Spending Lab research and report on online sales events. As an affiliate Spending Lab earns from qualifying purchases.

Contacts

Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)

