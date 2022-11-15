<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire 10 Young Scientists Named Special Winners of 17th China Youth Science and...
Business Wire

10 Young Scientists Named Special Winners of 17th China Youth Science and Technology Award

di Business Wire

WENZHOU, China–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BasicSciences–The 17th China Youth Science and Technology Award announced a total of 100 winners at the opening ceremony of the World Young Scientist Summit 2022 held in Wenzhou, China on November 12, 2022. Among them, 10 young scientists were granted the Special Award for their extraordinary achievements.

The China Youth Science and Technology Award was established in 1987, as proposed by the older generation of scientists, including Qian Xuesen and Zhu Guangya, to recognize the contribution of young scientists to the development of science and technology in China. Since then, approximately 1,700 scholars have been awarded, nearly 200 of whom were elected academicians of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and the Chinese Academy of Engineering. These emerging scientists, engaging in basic research and technology innovation for sectors ranging from economy to cutting-edge technologies, are becoming China’s leading force in the realm of science.

This year, an audience of over 500 young scientists attended the ceremony and exchanged thoughts about how to power the country’s development with science and technology breakthroughs.

“The dream I pursue is to build a widely recognized world-class civil engineering discipline, which is in line with the national strategies,” said Zhou Ying, Special Prize winner and Professor at Tongji University.

“The country is paying more attention to the needs of young talents and encourages them to meet the challenge in key fields,” said Wan Ruixue, the youngest winner and Researcher at Westlake University.

Wan Gang, President of China Association for Science and Technology pointed out that the young people are the most imaginative and creative group playing an important role in sustainable development. “The future of young scientists is limitless,” he said.

The ceremony also attracted young scientists with great international perspectives. For example, Chou Shulei, a young leading figure in the field of sodium-ion batteries globally, recently left Australia for China to help build a 5GWh sodium ion battery production line in the country. Moritz Riede, Professor of Soft Functional Nanomaterials Research at University of Oxford, calls for industry-university-research collaboration to gather young talents and make more achievements. Velia Siciliano, Researcher at Italian Institute of Technology, formed a youth team to promote international cooperation among young scholars.

Contacts

Shelly Wang

info@xinhuaneteurope.com

Articoli correlati

Horizen’s No-Code Tokenization Platform, TokenMint, Adds NFT Functionality to Mainnet

Business Wire Business Wire -
Providing a streamlined process for anybody to launch an NFT collection NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Horizen, a privacy-focused zero-knowledge network of blockchains...
Continua a leggere

Horizen’s No-Code Tokenization Platform, TokenMint, Adds NFT Functionality to Mainnet

Business Wire Business Wire -
Providing a streamlined process for anybody to launch an NFT collection NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Horizen, a privacy-focused zero-knowledge network of blockchains...
Continua a leggere

CAES GR712RC Microprocessor Selected by Argotec for Multiple Space Missions

Business Wire Business Wire -
GOTHENBURG, Sweden--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CAES, a leader in advanced mission-critical electronics for aerospace and defense, is pleased to announce it has...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Horizen’s No-Code Tokenization Platform, TokenMint, Adds NFT Functionality to Mainnet

Business Wire