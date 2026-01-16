10-Digit Dialing Required in the Alabama 334 Area Code Starting January 23, 2026

MONTGOMERY, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--With new telephone numbers in high demand, the Alabama Public Service Commission approved the implementation of the new 483 area code to overlay the existing 334 area code region. The 334 NPA serves Montgomery, Dothan, Auburn, Prattville, Phenix City, Enterprise, Opelika, Selma and many other smaller communities.

Beginning January 23, 2026 all local calls made within the Alabama 334 area code must be placed using 10 digits (area code + the 7-digit telephone number). On and after this date, calls placed using just 7 digits will not be completed.

Starting on February 23, 2026, customers in the 334 area code overlay region may be assigned a number in the new 483 area code when they request new service or an additional line, but only after the 334 area code is exhausted. The 483 area code will co-exist everywhere in this region with the 334 area code.

Following are key facts about the 334/483 area code overlay:

Telephone numbers, including the current area codes, will not change.

If you seek new phone service on and after February 23, 2026, you may be assigned a phone number with the 483 area code.

You will need to dial the area code + telephone number for all local calls, including calls within the same area code.

You will continue to dial 1 + area code + telephone number for all long distance calls.

The price of a call, coverage area, or other rates and services will not change due to the overlay.

What is a local call now will remain a local call.

Customers can still dial just three digits to reach 911 and 988, as well as 211, 311, 411, 511, 611, 711, and 811 if those are currently available in their community.

Please remember to identify your telephone number as a 10-digit number and include the area code when giving the number to friends, family, business associates and customers, etc.

Customers should ensure all services, automatic dialing equipment, applications, software, or other types of equipment are reprogrammed to dial 10 digits if they are programmed to dial just 7 digits currently and recognize the new 483 area code as a valid area code. Examples include life-safety systems, fax machines, internet dial-up numbers, gates, ankle monitors, speed dialers, mobile phone contact lists, call forwarding settings, voicemail services, and similar functions.

Be sure to check business stationary, advertising materials, personal checks, and your personal or pet ID tags to ensure the area code is included with your telephone number.

Important safety and security equipment, such as medical alert devices, and alarm and security systems must be programmed to use 10-digit dialing. Many systems operate on 10-digit dialing by default, but some older equipment may still use 7 digits. Please contact your medical alert or security provider if you are not sure whether your equipment needs to be reprogrammed to accommodate the upcoming change to 10-digit local dialing. Any needed reprogramming of alarm and home security equipment must be done before February 23, 2026.

Remember that all local calls must be programmed using 10 digits and add ‘1’ for all long distance calls.

For additional information, please contact your local telephone service provider or visit the Alabama Public Service Commission at: https://psc.alabama.gov/.

Kyle Thweatt

802-651-0154, media@fidium.com