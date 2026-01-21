1.org Launches Android App and Partners with Guide Dogs of America | Tender Loving Canines to Help Fund Guide and Service Dogs for Veterans, Children With Autism, and People Who Are Visually Impaired

Search-Driven Ad Revenue Supports GDA | TLC Guide and Service Dog Training Through New 1.org Android App and Free Browser Extension

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#1org--1.org, the free charitable search engine from System1 (NYSE: SST), today announced a partnership with Guide Dogs of America | Tender Loving Canines (GDA | TLC) to direct a percentage of its search-driven advertising revenue toward the training and placement of guide and service dogs. In other words: your everyday web searches can now help more people get matched with a life-changing guide or service dog.

With 1.org, users can select GDA | TLC as their cause and support their work through the searches they already do, from finding a local restaurant to shopping for a new pair of shoes — at no cost to the user.

“1.org was built to redirect the massive value generated by web searches toward real-world impact,” said 1.org General Manager Tulika Kidambi. “Launching the 1.org mobile app alongside our GDA | TLC partnership makes it free and simple to help fund guide and service dog training. We’re proud to turn the daily search bar into support that helps change lives.”

How 1.org Works

1.org helps fund vetted nonprofits across key focus areas like animal welfare, disaster relief, education, and cancer care.

What you do:

Install the 1.org browser extension or Android app Create a free account and pick a charity Search as usual

What happens behind the scenes:

Ads shown in search results generate revenue

A portion of revenue supports your selected nonprofit

See your impact with built-in streaks and hearts

No donation form. No checkout. Just search.

Impact

Guide Dogs of America | Tender Loving Canines provides expertly-trained Guide and Service dogs at no cost to their recipients, including:

Individuals who are blind or visually impaired

Veterans with military-related PTSD, TBI, or MST

Children with autism

“Each dog we place represents years of training, empowers independence, and transforms lives,” said Tony Blevens, President and Director of GDA | TLC. “The 1.org collaboration turns something people already do every day into real support for our mission to place expertly-trained guide and service dogs with people who need them most.”

Share 1.org

1.org’s new referral feature makes it easy to boost your impact beyond your own searches. Generate a custom invite link from your account page, and every person who joins through it triggers a $5 donation funded by 1.org to your selected charity, including Guide Dogs of America | Tender Loving Canines, while the referral program is available.

Download the 1.org Android app or add the browser extension at 1.org to get started.

About 1.org

1.org is a registered Charitable Fundraising Platform with the State of California. It donates a percentage of advertising revenue to vetted nonprofit organizations across six focus areas: hunger, education, animal welfare, cancer care, environmental causes, and disaster relief. Built by System1 (NYSE: SST), 1.org turns everyday searches into a small act of kindness at internet scale. For nonprofit partnership inquiries, contact Partnerships@1.org.

About Guide Dogs of America | Tender Loving Canines

Guide Dogs of America | Tender Loving Canines (GDA | TLC) transforms lives through partnerships with service dogs. The organization breeds, raises, and trains guide and service dogs for those who are blind/visually impaired and service dogs for veterans, children with autism, and facility dogs in a non-profit or government setting.. GDA | TLC’s highly skilled canines become trusted companions that increase confidence, mobility, and independence. For more information, visit www.guidedogsofamerica.org.

