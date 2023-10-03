Zyxel’s 10G WiFi 6E Gateway to Be the First 10G OpenSync®-certified Product in the Industry

ANAHEIM, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Zyxel Communications, an industry-leading provider of secure broadband networking, Internet access and connected home products, announced its latest OpenSync®-certified device. Available now, Zyxel’s EX7710 will ship pre-integrated with OpenSync. Thanks to the certification, this WiFi 6E 10G Ethernet Gateway is ready for use with Plume Design Inc.’s HomePass® and WorkPass® service suites and is the industry’s first 10G level WorkPass OpenSync-certified product.





OpenSync-certified customer premise equipment (CPE) enhances the connectivity experience for smart home subscribers, offering access to a variety of Plume’s award-winning services including adaptive WiFi, robust cyber security, advanced parental controls, and more.

“Consumers want their homes to be just as smart as their phones and TVs, but making that a reality often requires regular, expensive hardware upgrades. OpenSync allows service providers to deliver upgrades on a customer’s existing hardware quickly, reliably and at scale, from the cloud – putting a truly smart home within reach,” said Liem Vo, Plume’s Chief OpenSync and Hardware Officer. “The integration of OpenSync with Zyxel’s EX7710 gateway will unlock the technology’s full potential, giving users access to a wealth of smart home applications ensuring the gateway is regularly upgraded for optimized performance.”

Zyxel’s EX7710 WiFi 6E Multi-Gigabit Ethernet Gateway is optimized with premium bandwidth utilization to increase network capacity and simultaneous streaming. With 10G Ethernet Internet access, the gateway is fit to extend premium fiber service to users’ homes. The ability to offer Zyxel’s MPro Mesh WiFi solutions on OpenSync’s integrated cloud framework allows service providers greater deployment flexibility and enables them to enhance the overall user streaming experience.

“The broadband industry continues to exceed connectivity and streaming expectations,” said Brian Feng, Senior VP at Zyxel Communications. “But, as expectations continue to grow, users will continue to demand more bandwidth, more personalization and premium speeds to remain satisfied. With OpenSync, the EX7710 Gateway will update automatically, giving our customers access to the cutting edge of connectivity.”

Click here to learn more about OpenSync’s open-source software-defined networking framework.

And find more information about the EX7710 here.

About Zyxel Communications

Zyxel Communications delivers technological innovations and has connected the world to the internet for more than 30 years. Whether establishing access through fixed or mobile broadband solutions, Zyxel Communications offers a comprehensive and flexible portfolio of products that’s keeping service providers ahead of the competition.

About OpenSync

OpenSync is the only open-source software-defined networking (SDN) framework that transforms how services are managed and delivered from a cloud control plane. With over 2.5 billion connected devices, OpenSync provides a complete framework for Communication Service Providers (CSPs), Original Device Manufacturers (ODMs), consumer device manufacturers, and cloud service developers to deliver smart home residential and intelligent small business services quickly, scalably, and reliably. By decoupling services from hardware and utilizing standardized management APIs, OpenSync fosters an ecosystem of diverse customer premise equipment (CPEs). OpenSync seamlessly integrates with industry-standard Software Development Kits (SDKs) like RDK-B and OpenWRT, and boasts wide compatibility with all major silicon vendors. The vibrant OpenSync community fosters collaboration, innovation, and knowledge-sharing.

For more information, visit www.opensync.io.



