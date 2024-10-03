Zyxel Unveils Ultra-Fast, Tri-Band, Wi-Fi 7 Gateways in the North American Market

Service Providers Can Boost Network Capacity and Flexibility with Lightning-Fast, Low-Latency 10G Wireless Connectivity

ANAHEIM, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Zyxel Communications, an industry-leading provider of secure broadband networking, internet access and connected home products, announced today the availability of the Wi-Fi 7-enabled EE6601-00 Tri-Band Wireless BE19000 10G Ethernet VoIP with SFP+ and EE6510-10 Tri-Band Wireless BE18000 10G Ethernet Gateways in the North American market. Both gateways will also support Zyxel’s new edge-cloud managed Wi-Fi Services. Recently the EE6601-00 became one of the first Wi-Fi 7 products to achieve official certification from the Wi-Fi Alliance.





“These new gateways offer unparalleled Wi-Fi 7 performance that delivers ultra-fast speeds and seamless connectivity to elevate the subscriber experience,” said Brian Feng, senior vice president at Zyxel Communications. “Service providers can now optimize network performance and coupled with flexible 10G Ethernet and fiber options, provide powerful, sustainable solutions that meet the current and future demands of modern networks.”

Zyxel’s new EE6601-00 Tri-Band gateway leverages the latest Wi-Fi 7 (802.11be) technology to deliver speeds up to 46 Gbps, offering advanced features like OFDMA, Multi-User MIMO, and beamforming for lag-free streaming and optimized network performance. With Multi-Link Operation (MLO), it ensures greater reliability and faster data speeds by aggregating multiple bands. The device’s technology eliminates dead zones for seamless whole-home Wi-Fi, and service providers benefit from flexible 10G and fiber.

Additionally, Zyxel is launching the EE6510-10 in its North American market, providing another option for service providers looking for a Wi-Fi 7 product that fits into their 10G Ethernet networks. The EE6510-10 is also a Tri-Band Wireless gateway that differs from the EE6601-00 by not having fiber capabilities, VoIP or POTS FXS ports. The EE6510-10 supports OpenSync® and Plume®.

The EE6601-00 and EE6510-10 are part of Zyxel’s Minimal Series which won the 2024 Red Dot Award for product design. Designed to reduce environmental impact and support net-zero goals, the design removes unnecessary hardware, minimizes resource use, and lowers the carbon footprint. Made from 100% recycled plastics, it cuts CO2 emissions by 80% compared to virgin ABS plastic, while smart snap fits enable efficient part replacement and refurbishment.

North American service providers interested in learning more or applying for a complementary test kit, please visit, https://www.zyxel.com/service-provider/na/en/wifi-7-solutions.

