Zyxel to Showcase New Cutting-Edge Fiber Access Solutions at WISPAPALOOZA ‘24

New XGS-PON OLT Chassis and 25 Gigabit Fiber Access Switches Deliver Fast, Reliable Service to Help Internet Service Providers Scale their Business and Stay Ahead

ANAHEIM, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#10gb—Zyxel Networks, a leader in delivering secure, AI- and cloud-powered business and home networking solutions, will showcase their new XGS-PON OLT Chassis and 25 Gigabit Fiber Switches at WISPAPALOOZA 2024 in Las Vegas, October 15-17, 2024, from 12-5 p.m. in booth 308 on the show floor. In addition to showing their expanding portfolio of fiber access solutions for ISPs, Zyxel will debut a case study from a US ISP highlighting their use of more than 12,000 Zyxel switches to deliver reliable, high-performance internet throughout a major metropolitan city.





Zyxel’s portfolio of reliable, cutting-edge fiber infrastructure solutions is designed to provide ISPs with reliable, high performance, and cost-effective solutions for the fiber access layer of their networks as well as a range of switches suited to distributing internet services in large buildings, apartment complexes, and homes. These flexible, high-performance products are ideal for providing reliable connectivity for hospitality venues, educational institutions, and high-density residential areas.

25 Gigabit Fiber Access Switch Delivers Reliable High-Speed Last Mile Internet Connectivity

Attendees visiting the Zyxel booth will receive a first look at the CX4800-56F 48-port 25G/10G L3 Aggregation Fiber Switch with 8 100G Uplinks. Zyxel’s 1U, layer 3 CX4800-56F switch features 48 x 10GbE/25GbE SFP28 ports and 8 x 100GbE QSFP28 uplink ports. A network AV mode increases efficiency for professional AVoIP networking setups and monitoring services.

NebulaFlex Pro allows users to manage CX4800-56F as a standalone device or in the intuitive Nebula cloud-managed mode with the bundled one-year Nebula Professional Pack. Hot-swappable fan modules safeguard against fan failure or rising temperatures, and dual redundant power supplies are hot-swappable to prevent system downtime in the event of a power supply outage.

XGS-PON 10 Gigabit Fiber Chassis OLT

Zyxel’s IES4204 Series 2U 4-slot Temperature-Hardened Chassis MSAN/XGS-PON OLT supports XGS-PON and GPON access. IES4204 Series features two service slots that work with XGS-PON or GPON service line cards, allowing service providers to deploy triple-play services and freely choose uplink types to easily adapt to the existing infrastructures.

“Zyxel is excited to participate in WISPAPALOOZA this year as they celebrate 20 years of broadband innovation,” stated David Soares, Executive Vice President Channel Sales and Marketing North America for Zyxel Networks. “We’re eager to showcase our growing portfolio of fiber infrastructure solutions and show WISPs how Zyxel can support their mission to deliver reliable, high-speed internet access across the country.”

About Zyxel:

Zyxel Networks is a technology provider with over 30 years of experience, specializing in delivering solutions for small to medium-sized businesses and the enterprise-edge in partnership with VARs, MSPs and System Integrators. We enable network professionals to connect and protect organizations with greater ease by bringing together intuitive, scalable and secure cloud management with a complete portfolio of network devices.

