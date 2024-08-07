Zyxel Networks Wins Two CRN 2024 Tech Innovator Awards

ANAHEIM, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#accesspoint—Zyxel Networks, a leader in delivering secure, AI- and cloud-powered business and home networking solutions, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Zyxel Networks a winner of two 2024 CRN Tech Innovator Awards. Zyxel Networks is being recognized for its WBE660S BE22000 WiFi 7 Triple-Radio NebulaFlex Pro Access Point in the Wireless Networking category and the USG FLEX 700H Security Firewall Appliance in the Security category.





This annual award showcases innovative vendors in the IT channel across 37 distinct technology categories ranging from cloud to storage to networking to security. The 2024 winners were selected by a panel of CRN editors who reviewed hundreds of vendor entries and solution provider testimonials. Standout innovations were determined using multiple criteria, including key capabilities, uniqueness, technological ingenuity, and ability to address customer and partner needs.

Zyxel WBE660S BE22000 WiFi 7 Triple-Radio NebulaFlex Pro Access Point is the first shipping WiFi 7 access point designed for the SMB market and is the only SMB WiFi 7 access point that incorporates Smart Antenna technology. NebulaFlex provides users with the flexibility of managing the access point as a standalone device, with an on-premises controller, or via the cloud for free using the intuitive Nebula Control Center which enables users to manage a complete network of Nebula-compatible access points, security firewalls, and switches, from a single pane of glass. WBE660S incorporates a 10G Ethernet uplink that enables the access point to translate the BE22000-class wireless speeds into wired speeds on the rest of the network. In addition to 802.3bt PoE, WBE660S can also be powered from a standard USB-C power source. WBE660S integrates with Zyxel Networks security gateways to offer Collaborative Detection & Response (CDR) to block or quarantine compromised client devices at the network edge.

Zyxel USG FLEX 700H Security Firewall Appliance is a multi-gigabit 2.5G and 10G port advanced security firewall with built-in 30W PoE+ for high-speed UTM threat protection that supports increased WAN speeds without compromising network security. The firewall provides 15,000 Mbps SPI firewall throughput, 4,000 Mbps UTM throughput, and support for 2,000,000 concurrent sessions, bringing high-speed security for 2.5G WAN connections down to an SMB price point. USG FLEX 700H, which can be managed via the Nebula Cloud Management system, includes a complete suite of security services including anti-malware, intrusion prevention system (IPS), application patrol, web filtering, reputation filter, SecuReporter, sandboxing, device insight, and Secure WiFi. The versatile firewall features two multi-gigabit 2.5G ports, 2 multi-gigabit 10G ports with 802.3at 30W PoE++ support, eight 1G ports, and two 10G SFP+ ports with independently configurable ports for added flexibility.

“We are inspired by the commitment to continuous innovation among this year’s CRN Tech Innovator Award winners and finalists. Each of these technology vendors delivers cutting-edge offerings that meet evolving customer needs and create new opportunities for solution providers,” said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content, and Executive Editor, CRN, The Channel company. “We look forward to future innovations from the recipients and to seeing how they advance success across the channel.”

“We are honored to be recognized as winners in both the wireless networking and security categories by the CRN staff,” explained David Soares, Executive Vice President Channel Sales and Marketing North America for Zyxel Networks. “Zyxel is dedicated to delivering innovative networking products and solutions that maximize the performance, productivity, and security of SMBs, while providing the value, features, and support that enable our partners to grow and flourish. The receipt of the CRN Tech Innovator Awards in two categories definitely validates our efforts.”

The Tech Innovator Awards will be featured in the August issue of CRN and can be viewed online at crn.com/techinnovators.

