Zyxel Networks Launches Promotion to Connect and Protect Small Business WiFi Networks

For a Limited Time, Purchase of NWA110AX WiFi 6 Access Point Includes Three-Year License of Connect and Protect Plus (CNP+) Which Provides Robust Protection from Cybersecurity Threats and Optimization of WiFi Connectivity

ANAHEIM, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#11ax—Zyxel Networks, a leader in delivering secure, AI- and cloud-powered business and home networking solutions, announced the launch of a promotion that provides a three-year license of its robust Connect & Protect Plus (CNP+) security service with the purchase of a NWA110AX 802.11ax (WiFi 6) Dual-Radio PoE Access Point. The promotion, which runs from 10/1/23 through 12/21/23, gives customers both a free three-year license of CNP+ and Nebula Plus cloud management through a special licensing bundle.





Ideal for small businesses where security is not typically considered due to cost or complexity, CNP+ ensures the integrity of the WiFi network to protect everything and everyone connected to the network. Filtering out unsafe web content and malicious websites prevents security breaches and avoids leakage of personal or business data. CNP+ also optimizes WiFi connectivity to streamline crucial business applications, such as mobile point-of-sale, online streaming, and video and voice calls.

Features and Benefits of Zyxel CNP+:

IP Reputation Filter – The cloud-based service accesses an expanding database of malicious IP addresses to block undesirable website content, and prevent data theft and security breaches.

– The cloud-based service accesses an expanding database of malicious IP addresses to block undesirable website content, and prevent data theft and security breaches. Application Visibility with Throttling – Prioritizes bandwidth for business-critical applications used on the network to protect core applications and manage bandwidth to optimize performance.

– Prioritizes bandwidth for business-critical applications used on the network to protect core applications and manage bandwidth to optimize performance. Ease-of-Management – The business WiFi and CNP+ security features can be easily managed in a single platform from anywhere using Zyxel’s Nebula Cloud Networking Solution.

“Small businesses like coffee shops and restaurants often utilize simple WiFi solutions, such as a router provided by a service provider, exposing the operation and customers to potential cyberattacks or network congestion,” explained Shawn Rogers, Market Development Manager at Zyxel Networks. “Zyxel access points with CNP+ make it easy and affordable for small businesses to provide an added level of network security and, at the same time, optimize the performance of the network.”

Zyxel NWA110AX 802.11ax (WiFi 6) Dual-Radio PoE Access Point carries a lifetime limited warranty. The Zyxel CNP+ promotion applies only to NWA110AX-CNPP (Amazon and Zyxel Store). NWA110AX-CNPP is also available through Synnex (6829620), Synnex Canada (7090137), IngramMicro (07LK79), DnH (NWA110AX-CNPP), and WAV (NWA110AX-CNPP).

All licensing will be activated at the time the product is registered in the Nebula Cloud, and must be registered in Nebula by 12/31/2023.

For more information about Zyxel and its connectivity solutions, visit www.zyxel.com/us and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Zyxel:

Zyxel Networks is a technology provider with over 30 years of experience, specializing in delivering solutions for small to medium-sized businesses and the enterprise-edge in partnership with VARs, MSPs and System Integrators. We enable network professionals to connect and protect organizations with greater ease by bringing together intuitive, scalable and secure cloud management with a complete portfolio of network devices.

Contacts

Media Contact:

Ken Hagihara, APR, Fellow PRSA, MCM



Media Relations Representative for Zyxel Networks



Integrity Public Relations, Inc.



949-768-4423 ext. 101



ken@integritypr.net