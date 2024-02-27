Zyxel Networks Introduces Family of 2.5G Multi-Gigabit Smart Managed Switches for Prosumers and Small Businesses

Available with PoE++ and 10G options, the Space-Saving Cloud-Managed 8- and 16-Port Switches Deliver Seamless, High-Speed Connectivity, and Versatile Management

ANAHEIM, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#PoE—Zyxel Networks, a leader in delivering secure, AI- and cloud-powered business and home networking solutions, has made it easy for small and medium-sized businesses and prosumers to increase their network to multi-gigabit speeds with the launch of Zyxel XMG1915 Series 8/16-port 2.5GbE Smart Managed Switches with 2 SFP+ Uplinks. Delivering 2.5G capability, 10G uplinks, Power-over-Ethernet (PoE) options, and flexible cloud management, XMG1915 series switches offer content creators, prosumers, and small businesses a cost-effective solution for meeting the increased demand of today’s high-bandwidth applications.





The versatile XMG1915 series switches support NebulaFlex, enabling users to set up, configure, and manage the switches through the user-friendly Web GUI or using Nebula Control Center for cloud-based unified management. Offering the most affordable multi-gigabit hybrid switch solutions for small- and medium-sized businesses, the family of XMG1915 series switches includes:

XMG1915-10E 8-port 2.5GbE Smart Managed Switch with 2 SFP+ Uplink ($249.99);

XMG1915-10EP 8-port 2.5GbE Smart Managed PoE Switch with 2 SFP+ Uplink ($299.99);

XMG1915-18EP 16-port 2.5GbE Smart Managed PoE Switch with 2 SFP+ Uplink ($399.99).

Benefits and Features of XMG1915 Series 2.5GbE Smart Managed Switches

Easy and Affordable Solution for Upgrading Gigabit Networks to Multi-Gigabit Speeds – XMG1915 Series switches deliver up to 2.5 times faster speeds than today’s Gigabit networks using the existing standard gigabit wiring infrastructure. Each copper port on the switch automatically detects the required speed of the connected device, streamlining the setup process. The innovative design features front panel LED indicators that intuitively indicate the connection speed for each individual port. Two 10G SFP+ ports add 10G link connectivity and enable high-speed network connections to servers or other switches.

– XMG1915 Series switches deliver up to 2.5 times faster speeds than today’s Gigabit networks using the existing standard gigabit wiring infrastructure. Each copper port on the switch automatically detects the required speed of the connected device, streamlining the setup process. The innovative design features front panel LED indicators that intuitively indicate the connection speed for each individual port. Two 10G SFP+ ports add 10G link connectivity and enable high-speed network connections to servers or other switches. An Ideal Solution for Deploying WiFi 6/6e Access Points and PoE Devices – Ensuring the network runs smoothly and efficiently, XMG1915 Series switches seamlessly connect to Zyxel WiFi 6/6E/7 access points at lightning-fast speeds. XMG1915-10EP and XMG1915-18EP switches provide eight uninterrupted PoE++ (60W) ports and a flexible PoE budget of 130W and 150W respectively to ease the deployment of PoE devices such as PTZ cameras, VoIP phones, access points, and IoT devices.

– Ensuring the network runs smoothly and efficiently, XMG1915 Series switches seamlessly connect to Zyxel WiFi 6/6E/7 access points at lightning-fast speeds. XMG1915-10EP and XMG1915-18EP switches provide eight uninterrupted PoE++ (60W) ports and a flexible PoE budget of 130W and 150W respectively to ease the deployment of PoE devices such as PTZ cameras, VoIP phones, access points, and devices. NebulaFlex Provides Versatility in Management – NebulaFlex technology enables users to easily switch network management modes between standalone and the license-free Nebula cloud management platform. The intuitive Nebula Control Center enables all Zyxel products to be managed with a single pane of glass, and the local web GUI provides access to the full feature set and all configuration options of the switch.

– NebulaFlex technology enables users to easily switch network management modes between standalone and the license-free Nebula cloud management platform. The intuitive Nebula Control Center enables all Zyxel products to be managed with a single pane of glass, and the local web GUI provides access to the full feature set and all configuration options of the switch. Compatible with the Nebula Ecosystem – Nebula supports a comprehensive range of Zyxel products including switches, access points, security firewalls, and 5G/ LTE mobile routers to deliver a unified network experience. The Nebula app makes device onboarding easy and provides real-time network status. The app also allows IT managers to remotely reboot access points and IP cameras via power cycles or even block clients with unusual traffic.

– Nebula supports a comprehensive range of Zyxel products including switches, access points, security firewalls, and 5G/ mobile routers to deliver a unified network experience. The Nebula makes device onboarding easy and provides real-time network status. The app also allows IT managers to remotely reboot access points and IP cameras via power cycles or even block clients with unusual traffic. Near Silent Operation – Fanless and smart fan designs (XMG1915-18EP only) enable XMG1915 Series switches to operate near silently, ensuring that they seamlessly blend into any workspace without generating intrusive fan noises.

“The ever-increasing demand for faster network speeds in the office and home is creating data bottlenecks and chokepoints in the network that reduce productivity and degrade application performance,” explained Tri Nguyen, Channel Sales and Product Manager at Zyxel Networks. “Zyxel XMG1915 Series switches provide quick, easy upgrade solutions that solve bandwidth issues while eliminating the time and expense needed to upgrade network cabling.”

Zyxel XMG1915 Series 8/16-port 2.5GbE Smart Managed Switches with 2 SFP+ Uplinks carry limited lifetime warranties. XMG1915-10E will be available in March 2024, and XMG1915-10EP and XMG1915-18EP will be available in Q2 2024 through the Zyxel Store, Amazon, and the following distributors: D&H, IngramMicro, TD Synnex, Target, and Wav.

About Zyxel:

Zyxel Networks is a technology provider with over 30 years of experience, specializing in delivering solutions for small to medium-sized businesses and the enterprise-edge in partnership with VARs, MSPs and System Integrators. We enable network professionals to connect and protect organizations with greater ease by bringing together intuitive, scalable and secure cloud management with a complete portfolio of network devices.

