Zyxel Networks Garners Spot in 2024 CRN Partner Program Guide

ANAHEIM, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CRN—Zyxel Networks, a leader in delivering secure, AI- and cloud-powered business and home networking solutions, has been honored by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, with inclusion in its 2024 Partner Program Guide. This annual guide provides essential information to solution providers exploring technology vendor partner programs that offer high value and align with their business needs and goals.





The breadth and depth of support and resources technology vendors offer through their partner programs is a critical consideration for solution providers assessing which IT vendors, service providers, and distributors to team with in building world-class technology solutions. Program elements such as financial incentives, sales and marketing assistance, training and certification, technical support and more can set vendors apart and play a key role in boosting their partners’ long-term growth.

For the 2024 Partner Program Guide, CRN evaluated vendors based on program requirements and offerings such as partner training and education, pre- and post-sales support, marketing programs and resources, technical support, and communication.

Zyxel Authorized Partner Program provides solution providers with the tools and resources necessary to create and sell scalable enterprise-class networking solutions that meet the needs and budgets of the mid-market. Last year, the company launched Zyxel Education Center, an online training program which offers training in network fundamentals to teach partners how to manage a wide range of networking equipment effectively. Successful completion of the online courses can lead to certification as a Zyxel Certified Sales Associate, Zyxel Certified Network Associate, or Zyxel Certified Network Engineer.

“The launch of Zyxel Education Center has been well-received by our partners as it provides them with self-paced, in-depth training through which they can earn valuable industry certifications,” explained David Soares, Executive Vice President Channel Sales and Marketing North America. “The training resources we offer, combined with a robust portfolio of enterprise-class networking solutions, enable our partners to provide a fully integrated managed network solution to their customers and increase their margins.”

“Recognition on this list reflects the value of spotlighted vendor partner programs and their commitment to evolving with solution providers and supporting IT channel success,” said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content and Executive Editor, CRN, at The Channel Company. “This recognition empowers solution providers to discover vendors that keep pace with the evolving requirements of their business and their clients. With CRN’s 2024 Partner Program Guide, solution providers can access deep insights into the unique strengths of each partner program and the vendors who demonstrate dedication to their partner community.”

The 2024 Partner Program Guide will be featured in the April 2024 issue of CRN and online at www.CRN.com/PPG.

About Zyxel:

Zyxel Networks is a technology provider with over 30 years of experience, specializing in delivering solutions for small to medium-sized businesses and the enterprise-edge in partnership with VARs, MSPs and System Integrators. We enable network professionals to connect and protect organizations with greater ease by bringing together intuitive, scalable and secure cloud management with a complete portfolio of network devices.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by nearly 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

