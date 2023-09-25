Zyxel Networks Adds WiFi 6 to USG FLEX Firewall Series

Integration of 802.11ax Connectivity Provides Small- and Medium-Sized Businesses with Single-Platform, Cloud-Managed Solution for Managing and Securing Distributed Networks, and Providing Secure Network Access for Remote Workers

ANAHEIM, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#11ax—Zyxel Networks, a leader in delivering secure, AI- and cloud-powered business and home networking solutions, announced the addition of WiFi 6-enabled security firewalls to its award-winning ZyWALL USG FLEX 100 firewall series. Zyxel’s new USG FLEX 100AX Firewall supports WiFi 6 (802.11ax) to provide robust wired and wireless solutions that deliver holistic best-of-breed security and protection for small- and medium-sized business networks.





Compatible with Zyxel’s scalable Nebula Cloud Networking Solution, the flexible USG FLEX 100AX firewall enables users to provide a centrally-provisioned security policy to the remote workforce, and manage all distributed networks from a single screen. Supporting WiFi 6 connectivity at speeds up to 1800 Mbps, the new firewall provides a single, easy-to-manage platform that establishes robust VPN connectivity and extends advanced networking security features to HQ, branch offices, homes, or other remote work locations. To reduce the attack surface and prevent threats from spreading, Device Insight provides visibility into the wired, wireless, BYOD, and IoT devices connected to the network and detects vulnerabilities associated with the devices.

Centralized Security Policy for Distributed SMB Business Networks

Zyxel USG FLEX 100AX and the portfolio of USG FLEX 100 series firewalls apply the principles of zero trust access, ensuring that the same security controls are applied to the main office, branch offices, homes, or other locations where remote workers reside. To ensure best-in-class network protection, USG FLEX 100 firewalls feature high-assurance, multi-layered protection, and integrate real-time threat protection intelligence from leading companies and organizations in the cybersecurity field to increase the accuracy and immediacy of the threat protection.

USG FLEX 100 firewalls maximize productivity of the remote workforce by utilizing Zyxel’s Secure WiFi service to easily establish a secure L2 tunnel between the main office and wired, wireless, and/or IoT devices in the remote office, extending the ease and security of working in the main office to the remote worker in the home office environment. Zyxel Two-Factor Authentication allows organizations to authenticate the identities of users accessing the company network through remote desktops and personal mobile devices.

Collaborative Detection and Response (CDR) identifies threats and risks that may arise in more complex organizations with decentralized network infrastructures. When a detected threat violates the rule-based security policy, USG FLEX 100 firewalls provide automatic protection by synchronizing with the Nebula Control Center and containing the device(s) at the edge of the network.

“Providing remote access to the company network to workers in branch offices, remote locations, or home offices, is critical to maximizing productivity and optimizing operating efficiencies, but deploying distributed networks can expose the network to new vulnerabilities and can be complex and time-consuming to deploy,” explained Tri Nguyen, Channel Sales and Product Manager at Zyxel Networks. “USG FLEX firewalls provide SMB and retail organizations with robust network security solutions that make it easy to deploy and centrally manage distributed networks that provide remote workers with the same experience and stringent network security protocols that would be applied if they were working in the main office.”

The Zyxel USG FLEX series of firewalls for small- and medium-sized businesses includes the following models (with street prices):

Zyxel USG FLEX firewalls carry limited lifetime warranties and are available now through all Zyxel authorized resellers and e-commerce partners.

