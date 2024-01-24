Zynga and Automobili Lamborghini S.p.A. Announce Multi-year Deal Making CSR Racing Official Partner of Lamborghini’s Squadra Corse Racing Team

Comprehensive partnership puts CSR branding on all elements of Lamborghini Iron Lynx racing team while adding the cars to CSR2

SANT’AGATA BOLOGNESE, Italy & SAN MATEO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Zynga Inc., a wholly-owned publishing label of Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ: TTWO) and a global leader in interactive entertainment, and Automobili Lamborghini S.p.A., an unrivaled manufacturer of pure and visionary super sports cars, today announced a multi-year agreement to make CSR Racing (CSR), the hyper-real mobile racing franchise of Zynga’s subsidiary NaturalMotion, an official partner of Lamborghini’s new LMDH prototype entry in the FIA WEC Hypercar Class and IMSA Grand Touring Prototype (GTP) Class global racing championships. Over 30 Lamborghini cars have previously appeared in the CSR2 mobile game, and the complementary partnership adds content to both parties, putting the CSR2 brand on the cars, drivers, and teams of Lamborghini Squadra Corse while continuing to add Lamborghini cars to CSR2.









For the first time in the company’s history, Lamborghini will enter the FIA Hypercar and IMSA GTP class. The Lamborghini Squadra Corse will enter 12 races globally across the FIA and IMSA championships in 2024. The hypercar GTP class is the top-tier category in the FIA World Endurance Championship and IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship and is defined as the most superior and high-performance cars on the market worldwide.

The Lamborghini SC63 race car boasts cutting-edge engineering and top speed. It will enter the world stage in the annual calendar of both championships, including the world’s most iconic endurance race, the 24 Hours of Le Mans. As part of the partnership deal, the CSR2 brand will be visible on the SC63 hypercar and drivers’ and team’s uniforms in real life, and their recreations will be available in the CSR2 game to allow mobile players to experience the thrill of racing on their mobile device.

“We’re excited to celebrate Automobili Lamborghini’s entry into hypercar GTP class racing with CSR Racing’s first official, multi-year partnership encompassing both in-game and real-world activations with a top-tier automotive brand,” said Julian Widdows, Senior Vice President of Racing at NaturalMotion. “Racing fans across the world can now merge their passion for racing games with their love for the sport as they cheer on Squadra Corse on the track while racing the same car in CSR2.”

Lamborghini Marketing Director Christian Mastro said: “We are thrilled to expand our long-term partnership with CSR Racing, given Zynga’s place as a global player at the forefront of the gaming world. CSR2 embodies world-class excellence, flawless design, and detailed execution, and we are confident that this will allow us to enlarge our continually expanding fanbase as we embark on the most exciting year in the history of Lamborghini Squadra Corse. We trust that the Lamborghini SC63 will be an important model of CSR2, following the success of some of our most famous super sports cars, such as the Aventador and Huracán. Thanks to the SC63, we have the unique opportunity to give gamers around the world the chance to compete with our brand-new racing prototype.”

CSR2 is available to download for free on the App Store as well as on Google Play. In addition to providing updates to CSR2, the team is currently at work on developing CSR3 and will share more details when available.

Zynga is a wholly owned publishing label of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO).

About Zynga

Zynga is a global leader in interactive entertainment with a mission to connect the world through games and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. With a massive global reach in more than 175 countries and regions, the combined diverse portfolio of popular game franchises has been downloaded more than 6 billion times on mobile, including CSR Racing™, Dragon City™, Empires & Puzzles™, FarmVille™, Golf Rival™, Hair Challenge™, Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells™, High Heels!™, Merge Dragons!™, Merge Magic!™, Monster Legends™, Toon Blast™, Top Eleven™, Toy Blast™, Two Dots™, Words With Friends™, and Zynga Poker™. Zynga is also an industry-leading next-generation platform with the ability to optimize programmatic advertising and yields at scale with Chartboost, a leading mobile advertising and monetization platform. Founded in 2007, Zynga is headquartered in California with locations in North America, Europe, and Asia. For more information, visit www.zynga.com or follow Zynga on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, or the Zynga blog.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Headquartered in New York City, Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. is a leading developer, publisher, and marketer of interactive entertainment for consumers around the globe. We develop and publish products principally through Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga. Our products are designed for console gaming systems, PC, and mobile, including smartphones and tablets. We deliver our products through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services. The Company’s common stock is publicly traded on NASDAQ under the symbol TTWO. For more corporate and product information please visit our website at http://www.take2games.com.

About Automobili Lamborghini S.p.A.

Founded in 1963, Automobili Lamborghini is headquartered in Sant’Agata Bolognese, in the province of Bologna, and produces some of the most desirable super sports cars in the world. Still rooted in its historic headquarters in the heart of Motor Valley, Lamborghini is synonymous with the highest technological expertise in the design and production of engines with extraordinary performance. The design of each model has always been unique: the language of forms is visionary and ahead of its time.

Brave, unexpected and authentic: the three values of the Sant’Agata Bolognese brand are reflected in the three models in the range, the Super SUV Urus with V8 engine, the perfect combination of power, performance, comfort and driving versatility, the super sports car Huracán with naturally aspirated V10 and the newborn Revuelto, the first super sports V12 hybrid plug-in HPEV, starting point to the “Direzione Cor Tauri”, the hybridization and electrification plan of the whole range.

In 60 years of history, Automobili Lamborghini has created a series of dream cars including 350 GT, Miura, Espada, Countach, LM 002, Diablo, Murciélago and Aventador, and limited series such as Reventón, Sesto Elemento, Veneno, Centenario, Sián FKP 37, Countach LPI 800-4, the latter postmodern homage to the 50th anniversary of the iconic 1970s Countach. Automobili Lamborghini is today a global company with a balanced presence in the three macro-regions America, Europe/ Middle-East/Africa and Asia Pacific. Based on record commercial and financial results and in constant growth and with the support and passion of over 2,000 employees, Lamborghini is now aiming for an increasingly sustainable future, through the hybridization of the entire range by 2024 and the introduction of a fourth full-electric model in the second half of the decade, while still fully respecting the brand’s values and DNA.

All trademarks and copyrights contained herein are the property of their respective holders.

