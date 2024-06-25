Zuub Secures Series A Funding from Vertical Venture Partners, Bonfire Ventures, and MTech Capital

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Zuub, a leading innovator in dental Revenue Cycle Automation, is excited to announce that it has secured $9 million in Series A funding led by Vertical Venture Partners with participation from existing investors Bonfire Ventures and MTech Capital. This significant investment will further Zuub’s mission to recapture billions of dollars in lost revenue in the dental industry by applying artificial intelligence and advanced automation technologies.





Zuub’s AI-powered automation solutions streamline dental practice operations, particularly in insurance verifications, for thousands of providers at private practices and large dental support organizations (DSOs) across North America. With practices spending ~40 hours a week on manual insurance eligibility and patient benefits verification, Zuub’s technology eliminates these time-consuming and error-prone processes.

“ We are thrilled to receive this substantial support from our investors,” said Luka Sklizovic, CEO of Zuub. “ This funding will enable us to accelerate our growth and develop innovative solutions that help dental practices operate more efficiently and provide transparent pricing to their patients.”

Zuub’s comprehensive automation platform integrates seamlessly with existing Practice Management Systems, offering automated insurance verification, patient statements, treatment planning, and patient financing features. These capabilities are designed to enhance the efficiency and profitability of dental practices, allowing them to focus more on patient care.

“ Zuub and its team of industry veterans are transforming revenue cycle management in the dental vertical,” said Brad Corona, Managing Director at Vertical Venture Partners. “ We are excited to partner with Zuub and support its vision of becoming the go-to solution for holistic dental practice automation.”

Zuub’s innovative technology has already garnered nationwide attention and praise from dental practices. With this new round of funding, the company plans to expand its reach and continue delivering cutting-edge solutions that address the unique challenges dental practices face.

To schedule a demo and learn more about how Zuub can help your practice visit www.zuub.com.

About Zuub

Zuub is a leading provider of revenue cycle automation software with a focus on innovation, ease of use, and outstanding customer support. Founded in 2019, Zuub has quickly become a favorite of dental practices nationwide, thanks to its advanced features like automated insurance verification, patient statements, treatment planning, patient financing, and more, all while integrating with your current Practice Management System. To learn more, visit www.zuub.com or connect on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, or Youtube.

About Vertical Venture Partners

Vertical Venture Partners (“VVP”) is a Silicon Valley-based venture capital firm focused on making Seed and Series A investments in B2B technology companies targeting pain points in specific industry verticals. The VVP team has decades of operating and investment experience gained from diverse backgrounds in venture capital, investment banking, and advanced R&D. Please visit www.vvp.vc to learn more.

About Bonfire Ventures

Bonfire Ventures is an early-stage venture capital firm that leads seed rounds and invests exclusively in the B2B software sector. With over $800M under management, Bonfire backs extraordinary founders and aspires to serve as their most trusted advisors. Known for their hands-on approach, Bonfire is regularly named one of the best seed stage VC firms by founders. Notable investments include TaxJar (acquired by Stripe), The Trade Desk (IPO), Boulevard, ChowNow, and OpenPath (acquired by Motorola). For more information on Bonfire Ventures, visit www.bonfirevc.com.

About MTech Capital

MTech Capital is an InsurTech-focused venture capital firm with offices in Santa Monica and London. MTech invests in technology-enabled companies with the potential to transform one or more elements of the insurance value chain, across P&C, life, health, employee benefits, and asset management. MTech’s team combines decades of experience in venture capital and insurance investment banking. MTech’s investors include some of the world’s largest insurance groups. Learn more at www.mtechcapital.com

