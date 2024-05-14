Zurich Switzerland Named CX Achiever Winner at 2024 Genesys Customer Innovation Awards

Global insurer digitizes to deliver seamless experiences for both customers and employees

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Genesys®, a global cloud leader in AI-powered experience orchestration, today announced Zurich Switzerland was named the Customer Experience (CX) Achiever winner in the Enterprise category during its 19th annual Customer Innovation Awards. Zurich Switzerland received the award for transforming customer engagement and empowering its employees to deliver exceptional experiences with the Genesys Cloud™ platform.





Zurich Insurance Group (Zurich) is a leading multiline insurer serving people and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. In Switzerland, more than 1.4 million customers place their trust in the products and services of Zurich. Challenged by the limitations of its former legacy on-premises solution, Zurich Switzerland wanted more flexibility to adapt to evolving customer needs and market changes while expanding its reporting capabilities and eliminating complex manual processes. Making these improvements would be key to delivering the superior level of engagement with its customers that it desired and would empower employees with the resources they need to be successful and drive overall satisfaction.

Moving to the Genesys Cloud platform has allowed Zurich Switzerland to reimagine how it engages with its customers and employees. The organization has achieved significant business outcomes using the platform’s experience orchestration capabilities, including a significant increase in sales.

As a part of the digital transformation at Zurich Switzerland, the company expanded its channels from phone and email to include chat and WhatsApp, enabling it to meet more customers on their channels of choice. Additionally, using the open APIs of Genesys Cloud, the company has customized the platform to its needs, enhancing its ability to provide quicker and more efficient resolutions. With a focus on increasing personalization and efficiencies in the customer experience, Zurich Switzerland has realized an impressive increase in its first-call resolution and its overall customer satisfaction.

Additionally, Zurich Switzerland understands that empowered, happy employees drive business success and lead to exceptional customer experiences. To keep its teams motivated, drive employee performance and equip its managers with data-driven insights for continuous optimization, Zurich Switzerland deployed Genesys Cloud Workforce Engagement Management (WEM) which natively integrates with Genesys Cloud. Zurich Switzerland was able to better support its multilingual team, notably increasing employee satisfaction scores and employee retention.

The CX Achiever recognizes organizations that use Genesys technology to reimagine customer experiences while giving employees the ability to deliver smarter outcomes with less effort. During its annual Customer Innovation Awards, Genesys recognizes organizations from across the globe for transforming their customer and employee experiences with AI, cloud and digital technologies.

Zurich Switzerland accepted the CX Achiever award at Genesys Xperience 2024 in Denver.

To watch select Xperience keynotes on-demand, visit the Xperience Encore event beginning May 27.

About Genesys

Genesys empowers more than 8,000 organizations in over 100 countries to improve loyalty and business outcomes by creating the best experiences for customers and employees. Through Genesys Cloud, the #1 AI-powered experience orchestration platform, Genesys delivers the future of CX to organizations of all sizes so they can provide empathetic, personalized experience at scale. As the trusted, all-in-one platform born in the cloud, Genesys Cloud accelerates growth for organizations by enabling them to differentiate with the right customer experience at the right time, while driving stronger workforce engagement, efficiency and operational improvements.

Contacts

Kelley Crane, Genesys



Kelley.crane@genesys.com

Method Communications



genesys@methodcommunications.com